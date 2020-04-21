‘Black Clover’ is a funny, action-filled, shounen series that manages you entertain you with almost every single episode. Sure, it has its own flaws like every other shounen and may even be a little clichèd at times. Nonetheless, it still offers everything that you expect from it. And the rate at which it has been progressing lately, it is possible that, in the future, ‘Black Clover’ might acquire a place amongst the best shounen anime of our time. If you have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Colver Episode 132 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ first started airing on October 3, 2017. Black Clover Episode 132 was previously slated to release on April 28, 2020, at 3:30 am PT but it has now been reported that the show will go on hiatus because of the Covid-19 outbreak. This news is not official yet, but as soon as we get any confirmation from the Studio’s end, we’ll update it here.

Black Clover TV anime will postponed around Episode 132 🧐 — SPY (@Spytrue) April 16, 2020

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 132 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ begins with the introduction of two boys, named Asta and Yuno, who are found abandoned on the steps of a church. The priest who finds them on the steps decides to take them in and with this, the two boys spend the rest of their lives in the church’s orphanage. Soon, 15 years drift by and Yuno turns out to be a very promising mage. On the other hand, Asta shows little to no magical skills, which seems rather odd in the world he lives in. He later even falls for Sister Lily and proposes her; only to eventually get rejected several times. Because of all of this, he becomes the laughing stock of the orphanage and is often looked down upon.

The day of the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony arrives and as most had expected, Yuno is bestowed with a four-leaf clover. Meanwhile, Asta gets nothing and for obvious reasons, he feels jealous. Soon after this, when Yuno steps out of the building where the ceremony was being held, he gets attacked by a bunch of nobles but is easily able to defeat them. Following this, an ex-magical knight named Revchi shows up there and tries to steal his clover to later sell it for a hefty amount. This is when Asta arrives there to rescue him but fails to do so. His failure in this situation unleashes his true ability and he, too, finally acquires a five-leaf clover. This, here, marks the inception of the grand adventure that waits for them.

