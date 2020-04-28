‘Black Clover,’ at times, might have some stark similarities with other classic shounen, but what makes it such a great anime is how it perfectly fleshes out the interesting dynamics of all of its characters. It uses several plot twists and intriguing flashbacks to make revelations about the feelings of anger, greed, and pride of its characters. All of this together makes it one of the best long-running anime of our time. If you haven’t started watching it yet, now would certainly be a good time. And if you are already following it, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Black Colver Episode 133 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ first started airing on October 3, 2017. Black Clover Episode 133 was previously slated to release on May 5. However, because of the Covid-19 outbreak, it has now been delayed.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 133 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

Asta and Yuno, the two main characters of ‘Black Clover,’ are first discovered on the steps of a church by a priest. Realizing that they have been abandoned by their parents, the priest takes them in and they spend the rest of their lives in the church’s orphanage. While growing up there, like all the other kids of their world, they start developing magical skills and aspire to become the greatest magi of their kingdom someday. While Yuno seems to be on his way to becoming a very promising magician, Asta shows little to no magical abilities. And every time he tries to show off whatever he has, he ends up making a fool out of himself. He even falls for Sister Lily later and proposes her multiple times; only to be rejected every time he does so. This again makes him the laughing stock of his orphanage.

Soon after this, the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony arrives and as expected, Yuno is given the coveted four-leaf clover while Asta gets nothing at all. Right after the ceremony, when Yuno steps out the building of the ceremony, he is attacked by a group of nobles. He defeats them easily but an ex-magical Knight suddenly appears and tries to steal his clover. Asta comes to his rescue but is not able to do anything to protect his friend. This feeling of helplessness and Yuno’s inspiring words awaken his true abilities and he, too, acquires a five-leaf clover. With this, he overpowers the Knight and their magical adventure begins.

