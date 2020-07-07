‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ season 6 finally made its much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of almost five months! Following its 12th episode that dropped on February 19, 2020, the show’s sixth outing went on a mid-season break. The season then returned with episode 13 on July 6, 2020, and the drama has multiplied! While Ryan and Miss Kitty get into an altercation, Van’s daughter Bri celebrates her 18th birthday. And one person makes a surprise entry in the event. Well, for more details on this week’s episode, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a brief rundown on the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ season 6 episode 14 is scheduled to premiere on July 13, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT & 7 p.m. CT on VH1.

Where to Watch Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 14 Online?

Since ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ airs on VH1, you can watch episode 14 on your tv screens by subscribing to the channel on your cable package. Else, with the help of an active cable id, you can stream it on VH1’s official website. You can also download VH1’s official application and watch the episodes on it. Cable-free streaming options for cord-cutters include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Episodes can also be purchased and viewed on Amazon Prime.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 13 Recap

In episode 13, we see an ongoing recruitment drive at 2nd City Ink with Miss Kitty holding interviews to pick the right artists. Kitty is a bit frustrated since Ryan has gone on a vacation with Rachel. Meanwhile, Charmaine has second thoughts about Draya leaving to work at 9 Mag. She has patched up with Ryan but still has issues with Phor and Don. At 9 Mag, Ryan reveals that he has rehired Bella. We also learn that Don and Ashley have separated. The former has embarked on a spiritual journey and is currently living with Phor. However, Phor is irritated with Don’s new interest.

Kitty reaches 9 Mag with the intention of confronting Ryan. She tells him about the backlash she has been receiving on social media and explains how his vacation with Rachel is embarrassing. But Ryan states that for him, family comes first. Kitty leaves 9 Mag furious. Van and Jenn are back together. Van’s daughter Bri just turned 18 and will be joining the military. Bri wants to celebrate her 18th birthday and wishes Charmaine, Ryan, Phor, and Don to attend the event.

Kitty comes to the event and Van is elated to see Ryan, Phor, and Don. Lily wants to come as well but the producers inform her that she has been banned from the show for her racist remarks on social media. Van thanks everyone and says that he is grateful that Phor, Ryan, and Don had put their differences aside, only for Bri’s sake. But Ryan makes it very clear that he has no intention of rekindling his friendship with Van anytime in the near future.

