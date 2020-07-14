This week, in ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’, Charmaine is seen documenting her pregnancy journey while getting increasingly annoyed with Kitty for not being dedicated enough. She decides to ask Jessica to return as the manager. Bella and Phor’s friendship displays sparks of romance while Draya and Charmaine decide to make peace. Well, for more details on this week’s episode, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a brief rundown on the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ season 6 episode 15 is scheduled to premiere on July 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT & 7 p.m. CT on VH1.

Where to Watch Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 15 Online?

Since ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ airs on VH1, you can watch episode 15 on your tv screens by subscribing to the channel on your cable package. Else, with the help of an active cable id, you can stream it on VH1’s official website. You can also download VH1’s official application and watch the episodes on it. Cable-free streaming options for cord-cutters include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Episodes can also be purchased and viewed on Amazon Prime.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14, Charmaine is seen creating a video diary to record her memories of her pregnancy journey. She has taken maternity leave. Prince and Draya meet up and they are revealed to have been hanging out on the low since Draya’s departure from 2nd City Ink to join 9Mag. She and Phor are planning to launch a black tattoo artist networking event. She asks Prince and Plug to talk to Charmaine so they can invite the 2nd City Ink as well.

Ryan and his mother are holding an event in honor of Ava at Pear Nova. They name it Ava Day and the annual event is for moms who have lost their kids. Rachel has named Pear Nova after Nova. On the other hand, she and Ryan are diligently carrying out their co-parenting duties. At 2nd City Ink, Kitty recruits a pair of new artists and a fresh receptionist. But all three are in their trial period. When Star is late for her appointment, Kitty assigns Plug to do the tattoo. She also informs the receptionist that she needs to meet Star right now.

When Star arrives, Kitty confronts her. Star is dismayed that her client is given to Plug when she needs the cash to tend to her child. But Kitty does not relent and asks the artist to get her act together. Bella and Phor discuss the networking event. She tells him that he is too hot to be single right now and needs to date a person who is a friend — like her. Draya contacts Charmaine about the networking event and the latter agrees to attend the occasion. Later, Jessica returns to take back her position at 2nd City Ink, which leads to an argument between her and Kitty.

