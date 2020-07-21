In this week’s episode of ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’, Charmaine is getting jittery as her due date approaches. She even attends a moms’ support group. Naturally, he has a lot of questions. Meanwhile, Miss Kitty and Jessica have still not sorted out their differences at 2nd City Ink. Don and Ashley’s separation reaches a bitter end while Rachel reveals her true feelings about Ryan. Well, for more details on this week’s episode, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a brief rundown on the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ season 6 episode 16 is scheduled to premiere on July 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT & 7 p.m. CT on VH1.

Where to Watch Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 16 Online?

Since ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ airs on VH1, you can watch episode 16 on your tv screens by subscribing to the channel on your cable package. Else, with the help of an active cable id, you can stream it on VH1’s official website. You can also download VH1’s official application and watch the episodes on it. Cable-free streaming options for cord-cutters include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Episodes can also be purchased and viewed on Amazon Prime.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 6 Episode 15 Recap

In episode 15, Plug accompanies Charmaine as the latter attends a Moms’ Support Group meeting. Her due date is just six days away and she is completely freaked out. And the women make matters worse with the details of their previous experiences. Charmaine turns a bit emotional when she recalls her dead mother. She also reveals that she plans to name her daughter Nola Glenda in memory of her mum.

Ryan is at the gym with the guys and Don and Phor ask him about his relationship status with Rachel. He says that they are in a good place now. At 2nd City Ink, Miss Kitty FaceTimes Charmaine to enquire about Jessica’s return. Charmaine replies that Jessica will look after the regular activities and the artists while Kitty needs to manage the brand.

Ashley visits Don at Phor’s place accompanied by her kids. She informs Don that she wants to move to Texas in the middle of the pandemic. Ad angry Don lashes out at her and Ashley storms off. At 2nd City Ink, Jessica’s best friend from London, Steven, arrives. Jess even tells Kitty that he will be working here. Kitty is of course unhappy with this turn of events. Plot twist? Steven also shows an interest in Kitty!

Finally, it is time for Charmaine to go to the hospital as she is having contractions. She is scared as the news has been telling how people are getting infected by the virus, especially in health care centers. She wishes her mom was here to advise here. But time is crucial and she cannot delay it any longer. In the end, we see her getting on a car and heading to the hospital.

