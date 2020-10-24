The premiere of ‘Black-ish’ Season 7 attempts to address what everyone is talking about – COVID-19! We see Bow trying to enforce the importance of quarantine but she is shocked when she discovers that one of her own has been breaking lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Dre attempts to convince his peers that he is an essential worker.

Although ‘Black-ish’ season 7 released on October 21, 2020, it was preceded by two special episodes that had dropped on October 4, 2020. As per ABC, these election specials form a part of the 7th outing and have been tagged as episodes 1 and 2 respectively. Hence, the premiere is essentially episode 3. Now, that we have cleared this confusion, let us check out the details of the upcoming part — i.e ‘Black-ish’ season 7 episode 4.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Black-ish’ season 7 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on October 28, 2020, at 9: 30 pm ET/8: 30 pm CT on ABC.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Dre at Home Order’. The story follows Dre who has still not realized the complexity of the COVID-19 situation. He is still to understand how difficult it will be for the Johnsons to operate under the strict pandemic-enforced lockdown. On the other hand, Junior tries to bring his girlfriend closer to his fam. But they need to navigate the new complications introduced by social distancing measures.

Where to Watch Black-ish Season 7 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the new episodes of ‘Black-ish’ season 7 by tuning in to ABC at the timeslot given above, every week on Wednesdays. Moreover, you can also watch the episodes the next day, following their tv premiere, with a valid cable provider’s login on ABC’s official app or website. Additionally, YouTube TV is also a place to stream the show live apart from Direct TV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. You can also buy/rent specific episodes on Amazon Prime Video. All of the released episodes are currently available on Hulu.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 3 Recap:

Episode 3 is titled ‘Hero Pizza’. It sees Dre believing himself to be an essential worker since he is trying to create an inspirational commercial for his customers. However, the real essential worker, Dr. Rainbow Johnson, is not pleased with his declaration. During the pandemic, Bow has been logging in long hours at the hospital. And she earns the appreciation of Junior, who says: “It doesn’t have to be seven o’clock for me to applaud you,” while tackling the kitchen utensils.

But Bow is constantly stressed and even the free food supplied at the hospital is not enough to reduce her strain. She sits with her colleagues and brags about how Junior is taking the pandemic situation quite seriously. This is when she catches a glimpse of Junior’s girlfriend entering the house — via her doorbell camera. When confronted, Junior admits that he and Olivia had been missing each other and hence, had broken the quarantine rules. An enraged Bow states:

“Having Olivia over here is disrespecting everything that I’m fighting for! I’m really trying to believe that we can get through this, but it is really hard when people won’t do the simple things for the greater good.” Junior apologizes and at that moment, Olivia sneaks out into her car from behind the bushes — where she had been hiding all this while. The episode wraps up with Junior getting quarantined in his room for two weeks — and losing his mind on the third day!

