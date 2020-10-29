As ‘Black-ish’ heads to its second week, we notice that the Johnsons are having a hard time dealing with the pandemic. And their struggles are too relatable. In fact, episode 4 is a quarantine-centric story where we see how Dre deals with the stress of managing the household. Now that the fourth episode has wrapped up, let us check out the details of the next part.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Black-ish’ season 7 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2020, at 9: 30 pm ET/8: 30 pm CT on ABC.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Age Against the Machine’. ABC has outlined its official synopsis that goes as follows: “Dre and Junior butt heads over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media; Jack grows jealous as Diane starts to hang out with the older kids at school.”

Where to Watch Black-ish Season 7 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the new episodes of ‘Black-ish’ season 7 by tuning in to ABC at the timeslot given above, every week on Wednesdays. Moreover, you can also watch the episodes the next day, following their tv premiere, with a valid cable provider’s login on ABC’s official app or website. Additionally, YouTube TV is also a place to stream the show live apart from Direct TV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. You can also buy/rent specific episodes on Amazon Prime Video. All of the released episodes are currently available on Hulu.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 4 Recap:

Episode 4 is titled ‘Dre at Home Order’. It sees Dre involved in homeschooling since his wife, Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson is out in the hospital saving lives. So Dre takes the reins of controlling the Johnson household and this means he needs to take care of the twins’ homeschooling prep. Jack and Diane are also home and Dre believes that he is doing a superb job. However, the kids have a difficult time coping up with the situation — just like their dad. Dre adjusts his schedule and personal lifestyle to tend to the kids but is eventually overwhelmed with the neverending chores.

When the strain takes its toll on him, he has a mental breakdown. I fact, Dre is so exhausted that when the delivery guy gives him the wrong box of cookies, he smashes the entire box — while shouting that he wishes he can reverse time to 2019.

On the other hand, Dre and Bow’s son, Junior, is going steady with his girlfriend, Olivia. He engages in daily video calls to combat the pain of staying apart. To bring her closer to the fam, he even arranges Zoom hangouts between his family and Olivia. However, one day, when Bow says that she just wants to relax and not partake in the activity, Junior becomes upset. They discuss the situation and Bow realizes that her son is in love for the first time. The two ladies then have a remote chat about Junior’s quirks.

Read More: Best Shows Like Black-ish