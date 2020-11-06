‘Black-ish’ Season 7, since its premiere, has successfully managed to address the insane, unpredictable events that have become a part and parcel of 2020. The latest iteration had dropped with two election-themed animated specials. And the first live-action episode tackles the coronavirus pandemic. The Johnson family matriarch, Bow, is at the center of action since she works as a doctor and is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis from the frontlines.

On the other hand, the twins are attending classes via Zoom while Junior now has a new girlfriend named Olivia. She still needs to learn the ways of adjusting with the Johnsons. Again, Dre has assumed control of the household chores, now that his wife is out in the world, fighting the virus. Staying true to this trope, the show aired another pandemic-centric episode this week. Now that the fifth episode has wrapped up, let us check out the details of the next part.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Black-ish’ season 7 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on November 18, 2020, at 9: 30 pm ET/8: 30 pm CT on ABC. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Our Wedding Dre’.

Where to Watch Black-ish Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the new episodes of ‘Black-ish’ season 7 by tuning in to ABC at the timeslot given above, every week on Wednesdays. Moreover, you can also watch the episodes the next day, following their tv premiere, with a valid cable provider’s login on ABC’s official app or website. Additionally, YouTube TV is also a place to stream the show live apart from Direct TV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. You can also buy/rent specific episodes on Amazon Prime Video. All of the released episodes are currently available on Hulu.

Black-ish Season 7 Episode 5 Recap:

In the fourth episode of ‘Black-ish’, we see Dre as he takes up the responsibility of homeschooling the kids since his wife, Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson, is out in the pandemic-stricken world — doing what she does best — saving lives. So Dre assumes control of the household. Jack and Diane are also home and Dre believes that he is doing quite well. However, as time goes by, the situation becomes unbearable.

And just like their dad, the children have a hard time coping up with the quarantine norms. Although Dre tries to adjust to his changed personal lifestyle, he is surprised by the list of never-ending chores. On the other hand, Dre and Bow’s son, Junior, is having a steady relationship with his girlfriend, Olivia. But since they cannot meet physically, they keep in touch via daily video calls. Junior later arranges Zoom calls between Olivia and his family to bring them closer.

Episode 5 sees the Johnsons still struggling with the pandemic. The episode is titled ‘Age Against the Machine’, and it follows Dre and Junior as they argue about the most efficient way to oppose in the age of social media. On the other hand, Jack becomes jealous when he witnesses that Diane has started to hang out with the older kids at school.

