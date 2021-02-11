As the world grappled with the Black Lives Matter movement in Summer 2021, ‘Black Lightning’ Season 4 decided to have a deep look into the matter. When the latest iteration premiered with its first episode on February 8, 2021, we received an extremely sensitive storyline. Titled ‘The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One,’ the episode follows Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning (essayed by Cress Williams), as he handles a difficult situation. He notices two white cops harassing and frisking a Black teen. The young boy, a while before, had just been walking on the street holding a violin.

The two officers allege that the teen holds drugs and asks him to hand them over. Jefferson happens to see the whole interaction while driving. After witnessing the injustice, he parks his car and asks the cops to let the kid go — saying that he knows the boy. He also explains that the teenager has not done anything to deserve being treated like that. However, the cops do not trust Jefferson. In retaliation, they pull out their guns. But Jefferson is unarmed. A frustrated Black Lighting says, “I’m so tired of this…,” and furiously strikes down both the officers with bolts of blue lightning from his hands. He does not kill the cops. But he makes sure that they suffer from immense pain. Since he is in disguise, he makes sure to wipe their memories.

Well, after a message-packed premiere, the series is now ready to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about the ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 2

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 2 will release on February 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Monday. The fourth season comprises 13 episodes with a runtime of 40-45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 2?

You can watch ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 2 by tuning to The CW at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the episodes on The CW’s official website and also on The CW App, which will air the episode following its release on the television network. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can watch the show on FuboTV and DirecTV.

The first three seasons were added to Netflix after they finished airing on The CW, which can also be the case with season 4. This means that Netflix users will have to wait for a while to watch the fourth season on the streaming platform. Episodes can also be purchased and streamed on Amazon Prime.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The 2nd episode of season 4 of ‘Black Lightning’ is titled ‘The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on; Lynn continues to be concerned about Jefferson; Jennifer’s curiosity is piqued by a new boy at school.” You can also watch its promo below:

