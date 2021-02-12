‘Black Mirror’ premiered on December 4, 2011, on Channel 4. The British dystopian science fiction anthology series comprises standalone episodes set in an alternative present or the near future. Created by Charlie Brooker, the show throws light on modern society and its relationship with new technologies. The unanticipated consequences of technological development are highlighted by the show’s dark and satirical tone. The series has been highly praised by critics and has received several awards and nominations.

After Netflix added the first two seasons and a Christmas special titled ‘White Christmas’ to its roster, the series attracted a huge number of international viewers. In September 2015, Netflix acquired the rights to the show and the subsequent seasons 3, 4, 5, and the interactive film ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ released on the streaming platform. Since no new episodes were released in 2020, fans have been wondering what is on the horizon for the series. Let’s find out!

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date

‘Black Mirror’ season 5 landed on June 5, 2019, on Netflix. The fifth season consists of three episodes with a runtime of 62-70 minutes each. After season 5, here is what the future of the series looks like. Even though no new episodes were released in 2020, fans would be relieved to know that Netflix has not canceled the dystopian thriller series.

In an interview in May 2020, show creator Brooker seemed uncertain whether there would be an appetite for a dystopian show like this after everything people went through in 2020. He added that he is currently not working on projects like this and wants to use his “comic skill set” to develop scripts that have a lighter tone. Another thing that seems to have thrown a wrench in the plans for future seasons is that the showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones exited the production company House of Tomorrow (part of Endemol Shine).

They established a new Netflix-backed production company called Broke and Bones in February 2020. Reportedly, the rights for ‘Black Mirror’ has remained with Endemol Shine. This means that Brooker and Jones cannot develop new seasons unless new agreements are drawn up or if new writers are brought onboard by the production company. In the summer of 2019, Endemol Shine was purchased by the Banijay Group.

With regards to all these changes and the future of the show, the head of Banijay’s distribution arm, Cathy Payne, told Variety, “I think there could be all different models, the way we work these days. We’re exploring a few options.” So, it looks like season 6 is not entirely off the table, although it may be a while before it drops on the platform. Therefore, if the show is renewed in 2021 or 2022, we can expect ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 to release sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

The multiple-Emmy Award-winning show is known for roping in recognizable faces from the entertainment industry. The cast members in season 5 include Topher Grace, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Miley Cyrus, Damson Idris, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Andrew Scott, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin.

So if the show is renewed for a sixth season, we will get to see some new faces bringing new stories to life. Also, creator Brooker hinted at the overlapping of characters, which means there is a slight chance that some of the actors might return to reprise their characters. If not that, we can also see them portray different roles.

Black Mirror Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

The show has given us intriguing episodes that constantly pitch humanity against new and advanced technology. The plotline differs with every episode, ranging from misadventures on a spaceship, a dating program that gives the expiration date of a relationship, people becoming entities inside a video game, or loneliness giving rise to an obsession with a robot doll.

However, there are elements in the show that make references to previous episodes. An example is an episode of season 3 titled ‘Hated in the Nation’ that connects with ‘The National Anthem’ of season 1 and ‘White Bear’ of season 2. Therefore, if the show is renewed for the sixth season, we can expect the upcoming season to go along the same lines.

