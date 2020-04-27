‘Black Monday’ is Showtime’s dark comedy series that revolves around the employees of a second-tier Wall Street trading firm. The story chronicles the events leading up to the global stock market crash of 1987, which is called Black Monday. Created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe, its second season premiered on March 15, 2020, with two back-to-back episodes.

But after airing for six episodes, the show went on a mid-season break on April 12, 2020. With the season having been commissioned for 10 episodes, fans are wondering when the next part will land on tv screens.

Black Monday Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Black Monday’ season 2 was forced to halt production due to the unpredicted global shutdowns, owing to the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. Showtime even changed the series’ original schedule of airing two back-to-back episodes per week to one weekly episode from March 22, 2020.

However, fortunately, Showtime has given us a definite date for the next episode. Black Monday’ season 2 episode 7 is slated to release on June 28, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT. It is titled ‘Who Are You Supposed To Be’? If there are any more changes in the schedule, we will instantly update this section.

Where to Watch Black Monday Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

When ‘Black Monday’ season 2 returns with the second batch of its episodes, you can catch them as and when they air by tuning in to Showtime at the above-mentioned time slot. With an active cable subscription, you can also watch the episodes on their official website.

Viewers who do not have a habit of owing cable can opt for any of the below-outlined cable-free live-streaming platforms. ‘Black Monday’ can be streamed on DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. All the previously released episodes are currently on Hulu. Episodes can additionally be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Monday Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Before you gear up for the seventh episode, here’s a brief recap of whatever ensued in episode 6. While Mo re-enters the TBD group, nobody is aware that he is now an informant for the FBI. The FBI already knows that Dawn and Blair are the main people behind the Black Monday crash on Wall Street but they require more evidence. Dawn decides to take control of the funds ($30 million), allotted for African-American Scholarships. But she is worried about the trouble her actions might cause in the future.

Meanwhile, Blair, who is involved in a relationship with Congressman Roger Harris, finds out that his partner’s father-in-law, Pastor Newell, is a powerful anti-gay Christian. In another scene, Keith, who has completed his prison stint, is back with an agenda. He is now with the Lehmans, and plots to destroy the TBD group. He also starts a romantic relationship with Larry Lehman.

Yes, there is no dearth of problems in the world of the TBD professionals. And only time will tell how they manage to tackle their issues. We hope the story will reach a definite conclusion in the upcoming episodes. Until then, stay tuned!

