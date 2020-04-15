‘BlackAF’ is a single-camera sitcom that follows a newly wealthy black family, trying to navigate modern-day society. In an age of political correctness, and right being a shifting concept, the family attempts to find footing. Flipping the script on what we expect from family sitcoms, ‘BlackAF’ has Kenya Barris playing a fictionalized version of himself. Rashida Jones plays the role of Joya Barris. Naturally, you might be curious about whether Rashida is married, herself, and has kids. We have got you covered in that regard.

Rashida Jones’ Family:

Rashida Jones was born to famous parents, Quincy Jones, and Peggy Lipton. She also made a name for herself in shows like ‘Angie Tribeca‘ and ‘Parks and Recreation.’ Naturally, she’s been linked romantically to plenty of celebrities. While a few of them were short-lived, some went on to result in engagements or at least long-term relationships.

One of Jones’ longer relationships is with ‘Spider-Man‘ star Tobey Maguire. She dated him for more than three years during the early stages of his stardom. After that, she dated Mark Ronson, who proposed to her with a customized crossword puzzle. However, their relationship fizzled out before they got married. Rashida has also been linked to ‘The Office‘ costar John Krasinski. The casual tryst aside, she dated Seth Meyers. Although their relationship didn’t work out, the two remained friends, and Rashida went to his wedding, where she met Colin Jost.

They dated for a few years but split up. Currently, Rashida is dating Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. However, the two are incredibly tight-lipped about their relationship status and have not publicized it. It appears that the two are still together, though. As for marriage, Rashida has vocally spoken against the institution earlier.

She spoke to E!, saying, “Especially this country, we have kind of failed with marriage. We’re so protective of this sacred but failed institution. There’s got to be a new model. I don’t know what it is, but maybe it’s like 10 years with a lease to buy or rent to own.”

She continued, “Marriage doesn’t really buy you anything. I mean, Chris Messina, who is my costar in this movie, is with my very close friend [producer Jennifer Todd]. They’re not married, but they have two kids, and they’re wildly happy. It doesn’t buy you anything. It just buys you a really big s–tty pageant of a wedding to make other people happy.” It seems Rashida has followed her example because she’s had a child with Ezra despite not marrying him.

Rashida Jones’ Kids:

Jones had a kid when she was 42, with her boyfriend, who was 34 at the time. The birth of the child was first reported by US Weekly and later confirmed by People, upon accessing the birth certificate. The child, named Isaiah Jones Koenig, was born on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at 8:36 a.m., in Los Angeles.

Once again, since Rashida and Ezra are secretive about their relationship, they have not posted about their child on social media. It is unsurprising, considering the duo went to extreme lengths to conceal Rashida’s pregnancy from the public. Since she has quite a unique perspective on families, it is interesting to see her as a mother in ‘BlackAF,’ where she has to handle a brood of kids, along with Kenya.

