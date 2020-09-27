Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey, ‘Bless the Harts’ chronicles the ups and downs in the lives of the Harts, a working-class family living in North Carolina. The adult animated sitcom first premiered on September 29, 2019, and opened to generally favorable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. It was lauded for its light-hearted premise, absurd sense of humor, and the chemistry between its ace voice cast, especially Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

In October 2019, almost a month after its premiere, the show was renewed for a second season. After a wait of nearly a year, the show is back with yet another season of boisterous and amusing misadventures of the Hart family. In case you’re wondering about the release date and other details of ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 episode 1? Well, we have got your back!

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 episode 1 will release on September 27, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET, on FOX. Season 2 of the half-hour comedy will premiere on Hulu, a day later, i.e., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 3 am ET. The rest of the series is set to follow a weekly-release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on Fox, and the following day, on Hulu.

Where to Watch Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 episode 1 by tuning to Fox at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Fox’s official website and the Fox app. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Bless the Harts’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

What to Expect From Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 1?

‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 episode 1 is titled ‘Violet’s Secret.’

Before we spill the beans on the second season’s premiere episode, here’s a quick recap of the season 1 finale! In the episode, the Harts move to Wayne’s place, albeit temporarily, after Violet’s room catches fire. After settling down, Jenny is shocked upon finding a ring in a drawer. This instantly reminds Jenny of her first marriage to ex-boyfriend Don Reynolds, and she begins to fight with Wayne over petty issues. Therefore, Wayne angrily proposes to Jenny, and the couple head to the courthouse to tie the knot. Owing to Violet’s wise words, the couple cancels the wedding, deciding that they won’t let a piece of paper define their love.

Now, in the season 2 premiere, Jenny might be forced to face the aftermath of her decision. There is no doubt that she loves Wayne, but will she be able to prevent her past fears from catching up on her? The season might continue to showcase the daily activities of the single mother and her supporting family, comprising her sassy mother, Betty; artistic daughter, Violet; and the love of Jenny’s life, Wayne Edwards. In the episode, we can expect Jenny and her mother to spy on Violet to ensure that she doesn’t end up making the same mistakes they did when they were her age.

Also, Wayne might get dragged to court by Jenny’s neighbor, Bobbie Nell. The supremely talent guest cast of season 2 includes Fortune Feimster as Bobbie Nell, Natasha Lyonne as Debbie Donatello, Drew Tarver as Slade, Andy Bobrow as Eight Ball/Baliff/Orin Tillis, Ike Barinholtz as Trucker, Jeremy Rowley as Fred/Anita, Janine Brito as Clerk/Host, Drew Tarver as Randy/Dickie, Jillian Bell as Goth Looking Employee, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Matlock. Check out the promo below!

