‘Bless the Harts’ is Fox’s adult animated sitcom, helmed by Emily Spivey as the creator. Its first season had premiered on September 29, 2019, and it follows the titular working-class fam in North Carolina. Jenny, the matriarch, is a single mother who works as a waitress and struggles to run the house, located in a fictional small town named Greenpoint. Her daughter Violet holds a knack for art while her mum Betty resides in the same home.

Jenny often gets into arguments with Betty because of the latter’s scheming ways and obsession with lottery scratching. Wayne Edwards is Jenny’s dedicated and always optimistic boyfriend, who is a loving surrogate dad to Violet. He has big dreams and never loses hope even though he has not hit it big until now. Jenny is also regularly visited by Jesus when she serves tables at the restaurant called The Last Supper. In short, the Harts may not have much but they have all they need.

The first iteration of the show was well-appreciated by critics, primarily because of its exceptional voice cast and a big heart to boot, which makes it the perfect fit for Fox’s Animation Domination lineup. As a result, it was renewed for its second edition — slated to premiere this September! And here is everything you need to know about season 2’s grand debut.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Bless The Harts’ Season 2 Episode 1 is slated to premiere on September 27, 2020, on Fox at 8.30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

Episode 1 is titled ‘Violet’s Secret’. The episode sees Jenny and Betty being extremely concerned about Violet. They believe that she is making some wrong moves as they did when they were teens. As a result, they secretly follow her around to discover what she is up to. On the other hand, Wayne gets sued by Bobbie Nell.

Emily Spivey gives us more insights into what can be expected from the premiere in an interview, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment: “We open up the season with Violet (Jillian Bell) sort of being shady about where she’s going during the day. It’s summertime and she keeps disappearing all day. And of course, Betty and Jenny, because they have devious little minds, assume that she’s up to something. So they get very paranoid about what Violet is doing. And then we find out what she’s doing in the end, but they let their imaginations run wild.”

Where to Stream Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the first episode of ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned timeslot. Other than that, the show can also be watched live on Fox TV’s official website or mobile app with a valid cable provider’s login. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription. Moreover, the episodes can also be live-streamed online with a subscription for Fubo TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. Additionally, episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

