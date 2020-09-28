When ‘Bless the Harts’ finally returned with its 2nd season this Sunday, it proved that it is here to stay. Although the first season was not ‘excellent’ per se, it did appeal to fans for its different take on the animation genre. We have a family comprising three generations of women as opposed to the regular married couple + kids dynamic. And this is the reason, ‘Bless the Harts’ managed to bag a second outing on Fox — and that too for a whopping run of 22 episodes.

The premiere showcases several subtle differences from the first season — mostly in terms of animation and art. On the other hand, the storyline stays consistent as compared to its predecessor. We have Jenny and Betty being suspicious of Violet who seems to be keeping secrets. They are even led to believe that she might be a member of a cult. So, what is Violet up to? What is she hiding? Find out in our recap section. But now that we have 21 more episodes to go, let us check out the release date and streaming options for the next episode.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Bless The Harts’ Season 2 Episode 2 is slated to premiere on October 4, 2020, on Fox at 8.30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 is titled ‘The Last Supper’. The official synopsis for the episode goes as follows: “When a chain restaurant called Lord Lobster moves into a new location right off the motorway, Greenpoint and the Last Supper fear they are in danger of financial ruin.”

Where to Stream Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the 2nd episode of ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned timeslot. Other than that, the show can also be watched live on Fox TV’s official website or mobile app with a valid cable provider’s login. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription. Moreover, the episodes can also be live-streamed online with a subscription for Fubo TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. Additionally, episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In episode 1, we see Wade dealing with some issues related to his construction work. Accidentally, he ends up spooking a neighbor’s bird. Meanwhile, Jenny and Betty suspect that Violet is up to something. The mother-daughter duo gets paranoid that she might do something wrong — as they had done in their teenage years. So they secretly tail her when she is on her way to attend some secret meeting after a hushed phone call. Jenny and Betty even believe that Violet could be a member of some cult. This is when they discover that she has actually landed a part-time job. She chose not to inform her mum and granny as she believed they might embarrass her.

Read More: Best Adult Animated TV Series on Netflix