In the latest episode of ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2, titled ‘My Best Frenda’, we see the women residents of Greenpoint seeking the help of Jenny to help them run a gala. Jenny’s quest to fit in leads her to get into friction with Brenda. On the other hand, Betty becomes self-conscious about her age. Wayne takes Violet on a visit to his new workplace where he works as a window washer. Find out more in our recap section. But now that we have 19 more episodes to go, let us check out the release date and streaming options for the next episode.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Bless The Harts’ Season 2 Episode 4 is slated to premiere on October 18, 2020, on Fox at 8.30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT. The show drops new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘Dead Mall’. The official synopsis for the episode goes as follows: “The Harts visit Greenpoint’s abandoned mall, which brings back fond memories from the 2000s; their reminiscing is interrupted when a mall rat named Stacey takes them hostage.”

Where to Stream Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the 4th episode of ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 by tuning into Fox on the above-mentioned timeslot. Other than that, the show can also be watched live on Fox TV’s official website or mobile app with a valid cable provider’s login. Another way is to stream full episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, provided you have an existing cable subscription. Moreover, the episodes can also be live-streamed online with a subscription for Fubo TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. Additionally, episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Bless The Harts Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, Betty is seen flirting with a truck driver on the road. But this diversion leads to a huge accident on the highway. Eventually, she gets featured on the news where she is mentioned as a grandma. Conscious about her age, Betty considers surgery to maintain her looks. Meanwhile, Wayne, because of increasing peer pressure takes a step. Jenny takes up a job as a food caterer for some rich ladies and slowly starts getting immersed in their fancy lifestyle.

Jenny getting tempted by riches is actually an interesting storyline since the show has always emphasized on how the Harts try to make do with what they have — and sometimes, are tempted with the option of having immense wealth. Eventually, Jenny returns to reality when she sees that she might end up losing Brenda. As the episode ends, it is pretty evident that ‘Bless the Harts’ season 2 is building on the dynamics of its already existing cast and the new additions. There are still many stories left to be told. It is also clear that the show holds a strong potential to evolve into a full-fledged animated family sitcom.

