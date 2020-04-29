‘Bless This Mess’ might be dubbed as a comedy but it often brings with it some revealing learnings. For instance, just in last week’s episode, we see how Mike ditches his notion of achieving perfection. He understands that everyone is flawed behind their ideal facades. In fact, the second season of ‘Bless This Mess’ has been an eventful ride. But sadly, all good things must come to an end. And this holds true for our favorite sitcom as well. The upcoming episode will be the end of the show’s current outing and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Bless This Mess Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Bless This Mess’ season 2 episode 20 i.e. finale is titled ‘Tornado Season: Part Two’. It will release on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, on ABC at 8.30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT.

Bless This Mess Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers

Episode 20 is in continuation to the events showcased in the 19th part. The finale gives us a deep insight into how the various characters in the show respond to a crisis situation — which in this case is a tornado. It narrates how people, in the midst of a calamity, realize that it is the little things, which matter the most.

ABC’s official synopsis gives a better idea of what to expect from the episode. It says: “When a tornado touches down in Bucksnort, everyone’s concerns about their current situations are heightened. Mike and Beau are still at odds about their egg businesses and who will earn Dolores’ restaurant contract; and a mix-up with pregnancy tests leads Rio, Kay, and Jacob’s girlfriend, Janine, to each think they might be pregnant.”

Where to Watch Bless This Mess Season 2 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch season 2’s last episode at the same time it is released on ABC by tuning in to your tv screens with a cable subscription at the above time slot.

The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on ABC’s official website. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Additionally, previous episodes are available on Hulu and for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Bless This Mess Season 2 Episode 19 Recap:

Episode 19 introduces us to a new arrival in the community. A wealthy restaurateur named Dolores reaches Bucksnort. She wants to open a new diner right outside the town. When Mike hears the news, he wastes no time in grabbing the opprtunity of making some long-term income. He plans to be a part of Dolores’ business by being her egg supplier.

Of course, in order to impress the businesswoman, he needs to prepare a good pitch. So, he seeks help from Beau and asks him for some tips. However, things take a bitter turn, when Beau realizes that his family is in a financial crisis. So he decides to grab the chance for himself. This leads to a clash between the two men.

On the other hand, Dolores develops a romantic inkling toward Rudy. Even Rudy accepts her advances, believing this to be the ideal sugar-mama-sugar-baby relationship.

