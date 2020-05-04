Revolving around the mystery of Jane Doe’s identity, ‘Blindspot’ has enjoyed a great run on NBC. However, the show’s ratings have gradually dipped over the years, causing the network to pull the plug on the mystery thriller. NBC renewed the series for a fifth and final season on May 10, 2019. Before we get to the details of the fifth season premiere, let’s give you a brief recap of the shocking season 4 finale. In the last episode of season 4, Madeline successfully frames the FBI team for disrupting the nation’s power, with help from Kathy and Dominic.

As the FBI (sans Rich) agents are on their way to track Kathy Gustafson in Iceland, they are informed about their fugitive status concerning Project Helios. Fearing arrests, they are forced to make an emergency landing and find refuge in a remote cabin, with the help of Rich’s friend, Ice Cream. Madeline and Nash manage to find the location of the team and plan a drone strike. The attack destroys the entire cabin as a horrified Jane, who has been on night-watch, looks on. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the season premiere, i.e., ‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 1? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 1 will release on May 7, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

Where to Watch Blindspot Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch 'Blindspot' season 5 episode 1, by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC's official website and on the NBC app.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘I Came To Sleigh.’

The season 5 premiere will commence two months after the cliffhanger ending of season 4. In flashbacks, we might learn about the survivors of the fatal drone strike in Iceland. Jane and the surviving team members might be dealing with the side-effects of the deadly explosion. As the entire blame of Project Helios is now on the shoulders of the FBI team, they will put their minor differences aside and band together to clear their names and ensure that the real perpetrators – Kathy, Nash, and Madeline pay for their deeds.

Even the self-centered Matthew Weitz, might lend a hand in fulfilling the team’s mission, after Madeline’s cheap power move. Since Rich has been captured by Nash and thrown into a CIA black-site for extraction of information, Jane might embark upon a mission to save her friend. She might receive a cryptic message from a well-wisher, which can help her in rescuing Rich. She might also have to reach out to her former nemesis Sho Akhtar for help.



