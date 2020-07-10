The fifth and final season of the Martin Gero creation is nearing its end. And by the looks of it, all the loose ends might get tied up but the finale is going to feel like a gut punch to fans. Fortunately, we have one more episode to savor before the final one drops. In the latest episode, we learn that Patterson is alive as she had broken out of the bunker through a secret tunnel before the explosion. With Matthew and Afreen’s help, Patterson and Boston don a gender-bend disguise and break into the FBI headquarters, managing to free Rich and Zapata. Patterson hacks the servers and discovers that Matthew is still alive and in the building only because Madeline has mapped out a solid plan to pin all her crimes on him. When Matthew learns about this, he vanishes into thin air.

Rich gets help from a friend to free Weller, while Zapata contacts Reade’s ex-fiancée, Megan, asking the journalist to publish a story about Madeline’s wrongdoings. Just as Madeline’s lawyer is filling her on the updates, Matthew rushes in with a team of FBI agents and they manage to overpower Dabbur Zann, freeing the team. Unfortunately, Matthew gets struck by a bullet and succumbs to his injuries. Weller and Zapata track down the vehicle Jane is in and rescue her. The team traces Madeline’s location and gets to her before the plane could take off. However, to evade spilling the details about the ZIPs under pressure, Madeline takes her own life by gulping down poison. In case you want to know what can happen in ‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 10, we have got your back!

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 10 will release on July 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

Where to Watch Blindspot Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 10 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Blindspot’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Sling TV.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Love You to Bits and Bytes.’

First, let us take a moment to fathom everything that happens after Matthew enters the FBI headquarters with his team of proficient FBI agents. Just when Matthew grows up a spine and gathers the courage to help the team that has been working incessantly to take down Madeline, the makers decide to kill him off? I mean, I did not see that coming. Well, at least he gets to redeem himself before the enemy puts a bullet in him. Of course, the team gets emotional, it is only natural.

Moving on, in the final moments of episode 9, Madeline drinks poison and dies. Now, does that mean the impending issue is solved? Is everyone safe now that the conniving mastermind Madeline Burke is dead? Well, you’re highly mistaken if you think so. Although the leader is no more, we still have the ruthless Dabbur Zann leader, Ivy Sands, on the loose. In the penultimate episode, we can expect Ivy to pull heaven and earth to get the stash of ZIP bombs into her possession.

To get to Ivy before she unleashes the chemical bombs into the world, the agents might seek help from the problematic hacker, Kathy Gustofson. Yes, the former member of the now-dissolved hacker group, Three Blind Mice, might be the team’s only chance at saving their people. In case you have forgotten, Patterson, and Rich Dotcom share an estranged friendship with Kathy since she got arrested for the murder of her brother’s killer, Kevin Loewe.

