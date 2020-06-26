‘Blindspot’ season 5 is getting dark and twisty as the team strives to overthrow Madeline Burke’s tyrannical control over the system. In the latest episode, titled ‘Awl In,’ Patterson and Rich successfully destroy the place where ZIP was being made. By spying on their communication network, the agents find out that Burke has kept the ZIP in two other places – Libya and Hungary. Rich and Zapata head to Libya but when they realize that the crates are being moved on the plane, Zapata disguises as a doctor and hops aboard the plane to get it out. However, the plane takes off, leaving Rich on the ground. On the plane, she meets Madeline’s son, Greg, who instantly recognizes her and refuses to believe a word she says against Burke.

However, Greg agrees to help her when Zapata pulls a gun to his head and tells him about how his evil mother happily poisoned his father to assume his position at HCI Global. She tells her everything about the ZIP and with Greg’s help, Zapata manages to destroy the ZIP. Meanwhile, Jane and Weller also get rid of the ZIP in Hungary. Burke gets hold of Allie and coerces her to emotionally blackmail Weller to surrender, by using Bethany’s name. She does that but smartly sends signals to the team, suggesting Bethany is safe. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 8!

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 8 will release on July 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

Where to Watch Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Blindspot’ season 5 episode 8 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Blindspot’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Sling TV.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Ghost Train.’

In the episode, the team might move heaven and earth to stop Madeline’s team from finding them but it will be too late as she already has the location of their bunker. But who has given it to her? Well, as curious as we all are, it is too difficult to decipher the identity of the mole. I have a feeling that it can be Matthew as he is already at his wit’s end because of the incessant torture Madeline has been inflicting upon him for a while now. Although I sincerely hope it isn’t true, there is a high chance he might have caved to get spared from Madeline’s evil clutches.

So, we can expect the team to desperately try their best to get ahead of Madeline before she and Ivy find them. They will have to map out a solid escape plan to evade stumbling upon the ruthless mercenaries. The team will go as far as to say their last goodbyes before they embark upon their mission to get to safety, as they know that with Madeline, anything is possible. I mean, the woman has injected her own son with ZIP and erased his memories so that he forgets about her wrongdoings. Will the team be able to stop her before she stops them?

Check out the promo below!

