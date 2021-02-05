Bliss Ending, Explained

‘Bliss’ is a science fiction drama directed by Mark Cahill. The film follows Greg Wittle (Owen Wilson), a disgruntled office employee who slacks off at his work. He is busy doodling sketches of tranquil scenes that he perhaps longs to visit. Greg’s boss summons him, and in the ensuing confrontation, Greg accidentally kills him. Flustered, he runs off to a bar where he meets a bohemian lady, Isabel (Salma Hayek), who tells her that everything around them is fake and they are living in a simulation. Startled by this revelation, Greg joins Isabel in exploring the limits of perception through a newfound power of bending reality. At the same time, Greg has to find a way to reconcile with his daughter Emily and deal with a divorce. The mind-bending concept of ‘Bliss’ poses certain conjectures that merit an informed discussion. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bliss Plot Synopsis

Greg Wittle works in a call center names Technical Difficulties. He is not invested in his job and spends time drawing sketches of distant places and figures that seem to be a figment of his imagination. Greg’s boss calls him for a meeting, and he tries to lay it off. Eventually, his boss fires him, and, in a bizarre accident, Greg ends up killing him. He hides the body and strays to a bar where he meets Isabel, who seems like the lady in his drawings, but is shrouded in a free-spirited persona. Isabel tells Greg that the world they live in is actually a simulation and people around them are fake. Greg is visibly confused, but the idea of having a care-free disposition draws him closer to Isabel.

Isabel and Greg consume yellow crystals, a kind of drug that grants them the power to bend the laws of physics. Buoyed by their new power, Greg and Isabel embark on a free-spirited journey where they sideline the tensions of life and try to understand the meaning of existence. As the simulation draws to a heady moment with Greg and his daughter’s confrontation, Isabel picks up some blue crystals that can transport them to a blissful reality. However, they are short on the requisite number but still go ahead with their plan. As soon as Greg takes in the crystals through a strange metal device, he is transported to a laboratory where he is connected to a thought visualizer device. Isabel and Greg are scientists in this reality who experiments with simulations to acknowledge their privileges by exploring difficult realities.

Bliss Ending: Which is the Real World?

As Greg is transported to the reality resembling the world from his drawings, he realizes that he has a privileged position. He is apparently a scientist, and so is Isabel, who actually devises the thought visualizer device. Greg and Isabel spend their moment in the pristine world, enjoying their bliss. They interact with wealthy people at parties, even in the presence of a holographic Slavoj Zizek, the famous philosopher. Unfortunately, their paradisical life is hampered by a glitch in their reality, and they resort to the yellow crystals to evade the dissonance. In a scurried attempt to escape, Isabel and Greg consume the blue crystals transporting them back to the ragged streets of Los Angeles.

The stark differences between the two realities depict the class conflict wrapped as a social commentary in the film. The idea behind the brain box is to experience different realities that can provide varied social situations. The dissonant realities are perhaps an allegory to Greg’s desire to escape his mundane routine and reach a semblance of bliss. His drawings point out this fact and imply that he is looking for an escape. In her street prophet avatar, Isabel helps Greg appreciate the things that he has and, most importantly, his daughter’s relationship.

In the end, Greg winds up in a rehabilitation center where he acknowledges his daughter’s presence. A different theory to analyze the real conundrum is that Greg might have Schizophrenia who desperately wants to change his worldview. He gets increasingly detached and tries to find a way out of the difficulties in his life. ‘Bliss’ narrative forces us to empathize with his character and, using the backdrop of social inequality, tries to portray the perennial desire to escape to a world that is free from difficulties. Maybe, the world of Los Angeles is real, and Greg finally comes to terms with it through his final confession.

What Are the Crystals?

Two kinds of crystals recur throughout the film-yellow, which grants the power to bend reality, and blue, which transports a person to a different reality. The crystals draw a parallel to Greg’s consumption of prescription drugs, as in the opening scene, he negotiates with the pharmacy to allow him a refill. Greg is introduced to the crystals by Isabel, and they consume them to enjoy moments of fun bordering on comical violence. Even though the crystal grants certain powers, the characters heavily depend on them to navigate the dissonant realities. It is quite common that people consume drugs to escape their reality, which most often leads to addiction.

The film literally combines this aspect of drug consumption by attaching overt importance to the crystals. The characters try to escape, and their dependency on the crystals creates problems that addle their bliss. This can be perceived as a commentary on the social aspects of drug abuse. The film dedicates quite some time to the lower strata of society, where drugs are rampantly misused. Through its carefully crafted sci-fi narrative, ‘Bliss’ comments on some important issues that make it an interesting watch. Even though the narrative overlaps different realities, one cannot ignore the underlying themes that explore human consciousness’s limits. The crystals are symbolic of the pleasures of intoxication and the associated dangers when it induces a detachment from reality.

