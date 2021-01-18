You must already be aware of the multiple home-improvement shows, including ‘House Hunters‘ and ‘Fixer Upper‘, which showcase spectacularly renovated houses with intricate designs. But have you ever paused and given a thought about how many tasks are involved in each of the intrinsic details that go into layering these beautiful homes? One of the crafts that form an integral part of interior design is glassblowing.

Netflix Original, ‘Blown Away’, is a one-of-its-kind reality TV show that features the intricate technique of glassblowing. The competition follows exceptionally talented glassmakers from North America who create the most beautiful specimens, fabricated only from the glass. A panel of expert judges gauge these creations and the champion stands a chance to win a grand prize of $60,000. The Corning Museum of Glass was instrumental in delivering the series from concept to reality. Well, after a successful first-season run, here is what we know about ‘Blown Away’ season 2.

Blown Away Season 2 Release Date:

‘Blown Away’ Season 1 premiered on July 12, 2019, on Netflix. It consists of 10 episodes, each filled with drama and finesse. Soon after, owing to the show’s unique and fantastic concept, it was renewed for its second edition. ‘Blown Away’ season 2 premieres on January 22, 2021.