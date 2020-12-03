CBS’s multi-generational cop drama, ‘Blue Bloods’ follows the gritty cases tackled by the New York City Law Enforcement Department. We meet Frank, the Police Commissioner, who also happens to be the patriarch of the Reagan brood. His oldest son Danny is an expert detective, who works with his confidante, detective Maria Baez. We also have Erin, an Assistant D.A. in NYC, and a single mom to Nicky. Finally, Jamie is a Harvard Law graduate, who works alongside his female buddy, Eddie. Later, Jamie and Eddie tie the knot.

Since its premiere in 2010, ‘Blue Bloods’ has been a September staple on CBS. However, season 11 sees a bit of delay in the final release date, most probably because of the pandemic situation. That being said, you must be quite excited to know the details of the much-awaited season 11 premiere! Well, we have you covered!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 1 is slated to release on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on CBS. Season 11 consists of 16 episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Triumph Over Trauma’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Frank battles with City Council speaker Regina Thomas over protests against police brutality; Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill, try to locate a missing Danny and Baez; Eddie helps an abrasive woman find her father’s body.”

Season 11 has several changes in store for the Reagans. Frank is so exhausted with both his professional and personal responsibilities that he almost considers resigning. He thinks that he won’t be able to perform efficiently in this antipolice climate. He believes that maybe some fresh faces should join the force. On the other hand, Mayor Chase attempts to establish boundaries with the cops. Activist and city council speaker Regina Thomas confronts Frank publicly.

We also get to see more of Joe Hill, Frank’s grandson, and secret son to Frank’s eldest boy who was killed by corrupt cops. In the season premiere, Joe accompanies his uncle, Sgt. Jamie Reagan, on a search-and-rescue mission. However, it still remains to be seen if Joe wants to continue being a part of the Reagan legacy.

Meanwhile, Danny gets help from the new commanding officer, Lt. Mike Gee, who advises him on new approaches to handle cases. Again, since the corrupt district attorney, Samar Charwell is facing charges, Erin is all geared up to take over the job. Finally, Jamie continues to climb the NYPD ranks and starts becoming more like Frank. For some more insights, you can watch the promo for season 11 below:

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch full episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ by tuning in to CBS at the designated time slot. The second option is to catch the episodes online on CBS All Access. Otherwise, you can log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes.

Now, if you don’t have access to either of the above options, you should know that previous episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ are also available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

