In the premiere episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11, Frank attempts to resolve an issue with the City Council speaker Regina Thomas, as the department deals with the aftermath of the protests against police brutality. Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill, attempt to locate Danny and Baez, who have gone MIA while investigating the case of Madeline. More on that later. That being said, you must be quite excited to know the details of the show’s second episode. Well, we have you covered!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 2 is slated to release on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on CBS. Season 11 consists of 16 episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘In the Name of the Father’ and it is expected to answer several questions that were left unresolved from episode 1’s conclusion. Who sends a note scribbled with ‘You’re next’ to the trapped Danny and Baez? What does it mean and why does he do it? Is it possible that the man who is connected to the Madelaine Gleeson case sent them the note? Or is it someone else with whom the two had an earlier enmity? Well, only episode 2 will give us the answers.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 2 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch full episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ by tuning in to CBS at the designated time slot. The second option is to catch the episodes online on CBS All Access. Otherwise, you can log in to CBS’s official website and catch up on the already-released episodes.

Now, if you don’t have access to either of the above options, you should know that previous episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ are also available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1 Recap

Danny and Maria Baez investigate a case about Madelaine Gleeson. Searching for clues, they reach a house, which is opened to them by an old lady. She says that her son is not there but they can have a look. Danny and Baez reach the basement and find pictures of Madeline stuffed in a drawer. At that moment, someone pushes Baez and she stumbles down the stairs. Danny follows to check on her and someone locks them inside. After a while, the door creaks open a bit and they receive a note with the text, “You’re next.”

Jamie and Joe find Danny’s car. They reach the same house but seeing nothing shady, they head back. But eventually, Jamie makes a connection, and they both return. They look around the house and sees a leg. At that moment, Jamie hears a sound and realizes that it is Danny, banging for help. The duo breaks into the house and finds a chair, with the dead body of the old woman in it. Finally, Baez and Danny are rescued.

