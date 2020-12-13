In this week’s episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11, Danny and Jamie team up to convict a notorious drug lord. Erin is nervous as she waits for the governor to select the new district attorney. Detective Joe Hill becomes the poster boy for NYPD after saving a little girl from getting abducted. Frank and his grandson Joe decide to keep their relationship a secret, as they navigate their complicated family ties. There is a detailed recap of the latest episode at the end of this article. First, you can check out all the information we have about the upcoming season 11 episode 3 of ‘Blue Bloods’.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on CBS. Season 11 is slated to have 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

If you have an active cable subscription, you can catch the next episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ by simply tuning in to CBS at the aforementioned date and time. Another option is to watch the episodes online on CBS All Access. Viewers can also log in to CBS’s official website and stream the already-released episodes. Additionally, all previous episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ are also available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming, cable-free options for cord-cutters include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the next episode, titled ‘Atonement’, Joe Hill’s secret – that he’s a Reagan – is out. In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see Joe, Frank, and Joe’s mom Paula dealing with the fallout from this news. Joe might have to face altered treatment or even accusations of nepotism now that everyone knows who he is. Danny and Jaime’s starkly different working styles clash when they’re both put on the same murder case. Erin and Anthony have the opportunity to either take down a long-time mafia head or neutralize the threat of an up-and-coming mobster.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 2 Recap

Detective Joe Hill, while he is off-duty, witnesses a child getting abducted and jumps into action. He manages to heroically save the little girl from getting kidnapped and becomes the new poster boy for NYPD. But when Frank and Joe talk, Joe tells him that he doesn’t want people to know that he is related to Frank. Joe is very clear about it, he doesn’t like being in the spotlight. Frank agrees to keep their relationship a secret. Maria and Danny investigate the murder of a man who was a case witness against John Marconi. Paula Hill, Joe’s mother, meets Frank and tells him that she wants Joe to be a Hill and not a Reagan.

Danny, Maria, Jamie, and Jenko go undercover and arrest a lot of Marconi’s men. Erin gets to know Kimberly, her rival for the DA job. Danny and Jaime catch Marconi’s son with a van full of cash and drugs and take him to the precinct. Marconi comes to the precinct to cut a deal for his son but finds his mother there, also in cuffs. Danny, Maria, and Jaime are able to take down both Marconi and the lawyer who sold him the witness list. Kimberly Crawford becomes the next DA and Erin is upset. Frank finds out that the news is out about Joe being his grandson.

