In this week’s episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11, called ‘In Too Deep,’ Danny witnesses a shooting in a drive-by. In the midst of the investigation, he gets into an argument with the detective assigned to the case. On the other hand, Jamie’s childhood friend believes that she has single-handedly solved a cold case murder. More on that later. First, you can check out all the information we have about the upcoming season 11, episode 8 of ‘Blue Bloods.’

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 8 is set to premiere on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on CBS. Season 11 is slated to have 16 episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘More Than Meets the Eye.’ CBS has not yet released its official synopsis. But we expect the 8th episode. The episode might feature a couple of intimate moments between Jamie and Eddie. On the other hand, we might also meet Franks’ love interest.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 8 Online?

If you have an active cable subscription, you can catch the next episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ by simply tuning in to CBS at the aforementioned date and time. Another option is to watch the episodes online on CBS All Access. Viewers can also log in to CBS’s official website and stream the already-released episodes. Additionally, all previous episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ are also available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming, cable-free options for cord-cutters include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 7 Recap

Erin faces a challenging situation when she needs to pass the verdict against Richard Farmer, who got involved in a hit and run accident, killing Veronica Brooks. On the other hand, Danny speaks to Kirsten, who had booked a cab and faced an attempt to rape incident. Frank awards detective Allison Mulaney, who is in a wheelchair after being wounded in the line of duty, with the Police Combat Cross during a press conference. Erin is contacted by Veronica Brooks’ mother, who says she knows Erin will do the right thing. Baez gets in touch with the rideshare company and traces the black car to its owner named Denis Strand.

Baez later discovers that Strand lets a man named Leo use his car sometimes. Finally, Baez and Danny track down Strand as he drives his car and holds a woman captive with duct tape around her mouth. Danny handcuffs him and takes him captive. Erin meets up with Farmer and Brooks’ mother and concludes that they need to find a solution they can all live with. Frank meets up with Allison and informs her that he got a call from Chief Ellison regarding a spot that has just opened in his command. She thanks him but does not accept the offer. Allison says that she is a squad detective and wants to continue being one.

