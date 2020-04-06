The whole trend of featuring anthropomorphic animals is again catching up with the world of anime. There’s just something about the unique blend of anthropomorphism and didactic themes that hits home for many anime viewers. ‘Brand New Animal’ is another anime that brings new life to third-wave furries and just like other Trigger Studio anime, it sports a wacky animation style and zany characters. If you enjoy watching anime shows like ‘Aggretsuko‘ and ‘Beastars‘, you should certainly check this one out. That being said, if you’re wondering when you’ll be able to watch its first episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

BNA Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 1 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on April 8, 2020 at 8:55 am PT in the US (12:55 am on April 9 in Japan) and later this year, it will also receive a worldwide Netflix release.

"BNA" (Brand New Animal) – New PV!!! The anime is slated to premiere

April 8 on +Ultra (Fuji TV Block) Furthermore, Netflix japan will advance streaming for episodes 1- 6 on March 21.pic.twitter.com/vIxmwMBfN1 — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 18, 2020

Where to Watch BNA Episode 1 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. Fuji TV “+ Ultra” and other stations will start broadcasting its first season from April 8, 2020.

BNA Spoilers

‘BNA’ is set in a world where humans and beastkins live together. Michiru Kagemori, the main character of the series, is a tanuki beastkin, who travels to the city of Anima, which is entirely dedicated to humanoid-animals of her kind. To reach there, she also takes the help of a shady mink beastkin named Mary Itami. While the rest of the beastkins in the city celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city, Michiru ends up losing her wallet and sets out to the track down the thief who took it.

One thing leads to another and she runs into a wolf beastkin, Shirou Ogami, who tries to help her find her wallet. Soon they discover that a bunch of beastkin mercenaries had planted a bomb after being bribed by humans and in the heat of the moment, Shirou loses it and starts ruthlessly beating up these mercenaries. Michiru tries to stop him and even reveals it to him, that she’s also a human. Soon after this, Michiru is invited to Gram Grandma’s place in Rabbit Town. This is where she starts teaching orphaned kids until suddenly one day, Gram Grandma selfishly tries to give them away to a criminal gang just to pay off some of her own pending debts.

Michiru acts quickly and helps the children escape before Gram Grandma can pull of her sinister plan. She then gets Gram Grandma arrested and feels bad about the fact that Shirou did not discover all this sooner. She then shows her own human ID to him and tells him that she hates how almost every beastkin is so evil. She only intends to make Anima City a better place and only then she’ll be able to peacefully return to her human world.

Read More on Anime Preview: Beastars Season 2 | Dorohedoro Season 2