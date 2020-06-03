Studio Trigger has always been known for creating anime shows that have some of the most unique art styles, brimming with brightest colors. And anyone who is even slightly familiar with Trigger’s previous shows won’t take too long to realize that ‘BNA’, too, is another one of their great creations. The show boasts a zany art style along with all kinds of colors on its palette. Its story may not be for everyone, but its huge roster of unique characters is enough to keep pretty much anyone entertained. The first season of ‘BNA’ is about to end now and we can certainly expect some big revelations in its last few episodes. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead this season, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of it next episode.

BNA Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 10 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on June 10, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on June 11 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 10 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 10 Spoilers: What to Expect?

A lot went on in the previous installment of ‘Brand New Animal.’ While Shirou decides to find out what went wrong with Yaba, Michiru tries to convince Nazuna that Ginrou exists. One thing leads to another and Michiru even discovers that she and Nazuna are only beastkin because of Sylvasta Pharmaceutics’ blood transfusion mishap. But to her relief, Alan is now working on a cure and he’ll soon be able to help them out. In the final moments of the episode, Alan even visits the Prime Minister to offer him the next technology that he has made.

In the upcoming episode, Michiru and Shirou will come across another beastkin who, like Yaba, goes completely berserk. To take him down, they’ll use advanced Engel Machines drones that use tranquilizing darts to bring down their enemy. When they’ll later follow the drone to know who sent it, they’ll be led to Alan at the medical center. Alan will then explain it to them that the reason why so many beastkin are going berserk is because of Nirvasyl Syndrome—a disease caused by several species of beastkin combined together.

Alan even informs them that he is working towards a cure for the syndrome by creating a vaccine that could turn any beastkin into a human. But, as one would expect, Shirou gets really mad at this. While he’s working on the vaccine, he’ll ask Michiru and Nazuna to organize a concert just to ensure that all beastkin remain calm. By the end of the episode, things will not end too well for Barbaray after the Prime Minister will learn that he has been working with Alan all this while.

Read More: Best Anime Animals