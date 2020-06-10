At this point, ‘Brand New Animal’ is as chaotic as it can be but considering that it’s a Tigger Studio anime, I won’t be surprised if it goes even further in its next few episodes. With its recent developments, Anima city seems to be on the brink of literally going berserk and it now comes down to Michiru to prevent an outbreak of the syndrome. But will she be able to prevent it on time? Will Shirou become a victim of the syndrome? To know the answers to these, you can refer to the spoilers section below. But before we get to the spoilers, let us walk you through the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

BNA Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 11 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on June 17, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on June 18 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 11 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 11 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In episode 10, Michiru and Shirou come across another berserk beastkin and even try to take it down using a bunch of drones. When they follow the drones to figure out who sent them, they learn that Alan was controlling them all this while. He then reveals that so many beastkin are going berserk because of a phenomenon called “Nirvasyl Syndrome”, which is a consequence of many species of beastkin paired into one being. He also tells them that he’s very close to developing a vaccine that can turn beastkin into humans and prevent the whole syndrome from happening. This really pisses of Shirou but he does nothing. Meanwhile, Alan suggests that Michiru and Nazuna should organize a concert to ensure that the beastkin remain calm during their times of crisis.

In the next episode, Barbaray will manage to escape from captivity and will make his way back to Anima City with Pinga’s help. Shirou will learn that Nazuna has plans of telling the other beastkin that she’s a human just to calm them down. But Shirou will suspect that it’ll only have an opposite impact on them and will further trigger them. But while she’ll try her best to stop Nazuna, Boris will expose her secret. This, in turn, will set off a chain reaction of the syndrome among the beastkin. As a result, the city will not only be consumed with chaos but will remind Shirou of his own disturbing past. With this, he, too, will become a victim of the syndrome and will try to attack Michiru.

Read More on Anime Preview: Ahiru no Sora Episode 36