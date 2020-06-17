‘Brand New Animal’ has been one hell of a ride and it is now heading towards an epic conclusion. Like every other Trigger anime, ‘BNA’ is absolute chaos, and yet, there’s something crafty about it that lures you as a viewer. At first, it looked like ‘BNA’ was biting off on a lot more than it chewed. But with its conclusive episodes, it’s proving the be the perfect form of pay-off entertainment. If, like us, you’re looking forward to its season’s finale, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

BNA Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 12 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on June 24, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on June 25 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 12 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 12 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the penultimate episode of ‘BNA’ Season 1, Barbaray, who was previously arrested by the Prime Minister, escapes captivity, and with Pinga’s help, he heads over to Anima-City. In the meantime, Nazuna devises a plan to flip things around: She believes that revealing her true human identity will somehow calm the beastkin and will put their Nirvasyl Syndrome in control. When Michiru gets to know about this, she suspects that it might have an opposite impact. But just when she convinces Nazuna to hold herself back, Boris steps up and reveals Nazuna’s secret. As Michiru had predicted, it triggers a huge chain reaction that slowly takes over all the beastkin. As a result, Shirou, too, is reminded of his disturbing past and he, too, becomes a victim of the syndrome.

In the finale of this season, despite being affected by the syndrome, Shirou will return to his normal state after biting Michiru. While the chaos in the world of beastkin will further escalate, Alan will try to execute his plan of destroying all beastkin. After noticing how Shirou was cured, Barbaray will deduce that Nazuna and Michiru’s blood works as an antidote to the syndrome. Along with him, even Michiru is able to find a way to calm the storm that has taken over their world. She learns that recording of Shirou’s howl can calm everyone down, and thus, she tries to broadcast the howl all over the city. Michiru’s plan works out well, and after calming everyone down, she explains how all of this was a part of Alan’s conspiracy. A truce is then established between humans and beastkin, and surprisingly, even after fulfilling her purpose, Michiru chooses to stay how she is.

