Just like ‘Beastars‘, ‘BNA’ is yet another anime that features anthropomorphic animals as its pivotal characters. Using these, the anime alludes to real-life issues. The first episode of the anime played a key role in establishing the motives of the main character in the overarching storyline. Episode 2 will now further elaborate on what she intends to do in Anima City and will also clear out if she’s an actual human or not. If you want to know more about the second episode of ‘BNA’, we have you covered in this article. But before we get to the spoilers, let us first walk you through the release date and streaming details of episode 2.

BNA Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 2 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on April 15, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on April 16 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 2 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Michiru Kagemori is now officially inside the beastkin-dedicated Anima city. Her intentions are completely unknown to the world and she seems to have no clue what she has gotten herself into. In the first few moments of the episode itself, her wallet was stolen and she was later up to a bombing. Shirou Ogami is another mysterious character who acts really kind towards Michiru Kagemori and even saves her from the bombing. But his brutal side is seen when he mercilessly attacks his own kind. The main highlight of the first episode was the scene where Michiru revealed it to Shirou that she’s also a human just to stop him from beating up the mercenaries.

In the next episode, Shirou will remain doubtful about her claims of being human. Meanwhile, Michiru will be invited Gram Grandma to visit Rabbit Town and get her stolen purse back. In the town, she’ll end up meeting orphaned kids and will also start teaching them. But when Gram Grandma will try to sell them off, she’ll come in her way and get her arrested.

Soon after this, just to make sure that Shirou believes her, she’ll reveal her student ID to him and further cement her claims. She’ll also tell him that she has always feared and despised the beastkin for how cruel and ruthless they are to each other. And before she leaves their town to live her normal human life again, she intends to end all evil there and make it a better place for everyone.

