Since the inception of animation, anthropomorphic animal characters have entertained us. From Mickey Mouse to Haru from ‘Beastars‘, these characters sure have come a long way and have found their way into almost genre of animation. Treading a path similar to that of ‘Beastars’, ‘BNA’ is another mature anime that involves anthropomorphic animals. After its initial release on Netflix Japan, the show was lauded for its chaotic approach to its adult themes and the depth of its animal-like characters. That being said, if you’ve been following the first season ‘BNA’ and you’re wondering when its next episode will come out, here’s everything you need to know.

BNA Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on April 22, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on April 23 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 3 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the closing moments of episode 2, Michiru feels bad about the fact that Shirou did not intervene sooner. She also shows him her student ID to make him believe that she didn’t lie about being a human. Shen then reveals it to him that all the cruel things that have been going on in Anima City have always bothered her and that’s why she’s there. She only wants to bring some peace to the city and only then she’ll be able to return back to her old life as a human.

In episode 3, the mayor of Anima City, Barbaray Rose, reaches out to Shirou to talk to him about preventing bombers from infiltrating the city’s medical center. Realizing that Barbaray might be able to help her with her disease, Michiru tells him all about it and even asks for his help. When Michiru and Shirou later attempt to stop the terrorists from blowing up the medical center, an explosion still goes off but they still manage to control the whole situation. Even the explosion that occurs, turns out to be an outcome of two doctors trying to eliminate evidence.

In the end, Michiru gets taken as a hostage but Michiru somehow manages to save her in the nick of time. Soon after this, Michiru ends up meeting a dolphin beastkin, who also happens to be the daughter of gang boss Giuliano Flip. She then sets out on another adventure with her friend and experiences another dark side of her world.

