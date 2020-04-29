Studio Trigger is known for creating come of the most visually stunning anime that have the brightest colors on their palette, complemented with exceptional lighting. From an animation standpoint, ‘BNA’ is quite similar to other Trigger creations but in other aspects, the show is in a whole different league. The tension in its themes and the emotional rousing in its writing is just brilliant. ‘BNA’ promises to be better with each episode and that’s the reason why we can’t help but eagerly wait for what lies ahead in this season. If, like us, you’re already looking forward to its next episode, read on further to know all about its release date, streaming details and spoilers.

BNA Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on May 6, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on May 7 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 5 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

A lot goes on in the fourth episode of ‘Brand New Animal.’ Michiru attends a human party with a dolphin beastkin named Nina and things don’t really go as planned for them. However, by the end of the episode, they learn a lesson or two about accepting themselves. In the fifth episode, Michiru gets involved with a baseball team and also plays as their pitcher. Using her abilities she lead them towards a win, without actually realizing that their coach has been gambling on their loss. This matter gets even more complicated later on when Dante tries to steal all the gamble money while the crowd goes beserk over his methods.

As always, Shirou gets there on time to resolve the matter. In the meantime, even Michiru tries to calm everyone down by showing them the true meaning of playing a sport. She evokes a sense of true sportsmanship in everyone and despite her team’s loss, she is able to convince everyone that they won because they played a very fair game. Michiru’s passion and loyalty to the game not only inspires her teammates but also deeply moves Coach Dante. His lost love for the sport is restored and he decides to completely give up on gambling. For once, he starts training his team very seriously and aspires to win the championship next time.

