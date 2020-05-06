Animated shows featuring anthropomorphic animals have glazed our screens almost since the inception of the medium. Even when it comes to mainstream television, we’ve seen a fair share of talking animals. However, in the past, this whole idea was only used for creating content that was suitable for a younger audience. Anime shows like ‘Beastars‘ and ‘BNA’ are slowly changing this trend by involving storylines that drop anthropomorphic animals in some really dark worlds. ‘BNA’ is one hell of an anime and what adds more heft to its adult themes is Trigger’s stellar animation. If you’re following its first season, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

BNA Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on May 13, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on May 14 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 6 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Previously on ‘Brand New Animal,’ Michiru ended up in a baseball team and used her abilities to pitch for them. However, the team she played for later got involved in a gambling scandal because of their coach. After discovering this, the spectators of the game wreaked havoc until Shirou showed up and calmed them down. Michiru later used her convincing skills to stop them from harming the coach and even made the coach realize that the game’s true spirit lies in sportsmanship, not in the money that comes with it. With all of this, the episode ended on a very optimistic note, and yet again, both Michiru and Shirou managed to save the day.

Episode 6 reveals that before she ended up in all of this mess, Michiru used to have a best friend named Nazuna Hiwatashi, who caught the beastkin disease much before she did. Michiru discovers that her friend has now joined the Silver Wolf, which a cult dedicated to the worship of the silver wolf Ginrou. After learning about her involvement with the cult, Michiru realizes that only she can get her out of there. So she decides to arrange a meeting for her with Barbaray. But little does she realize that her best friend is not the same anymore. Taking advantage of the situation, Nazuna, who seems to be too contrived into her cult’s beliefs, gets a settlement for the Silver Wolf and betrays her own friend.

