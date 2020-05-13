‘Brand New Animal’ offers everything that you would expect from a Trigger Studio Anime. It has the right amount of drama, action, and feel-good moments. Its bright cast of colorful furry characters are all relatable in more than one way, and although some viewers will compare it with ‘Beastars,’ the two anime shows are worlds apart. So if you’re still a little iffy about watching it, give it a shot and I can assure you that you won’t regret. For those who have been following it already, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

BNA Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on May 20, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on May 21 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 7 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 7 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Previously in ‘BNA,’ Michiru discovered that her old best friend also caught the beastkin disease. Moreover, she also learns that she is now a part of the Silver Wolf cult. In an attempt to save her from the dark world of the beastkin, Michiru tries to help her. But to her dismay, her friend is not the person she used to be and is now too consumed by the beliefs of her cult. In the end, after being betrayed by her old friend, Michiru is left disappointed, but she also learns a crucial lesson.

In the seventh episode, ‘BNA’ will further expand its world-building and characterization by introducing an albatross beastkin named Pinga. After facing dire flight restrictions, the albatross and other members of its community suffer immensely. In the meantime, not willing to give up on her friend, Shirou meets Alan Sylvasta, head of Sylvasta Pharmaceuticals, along with Barbaray. Alan advises them to stay away from the cult and does not support the idea of providing them refuge.

Later in the episode, Pingu takes Michiru for a ride in the blue sky of the city but at this moment, Michiru starts suspecting that Pingu is a terrorist. Her suspicion is confirmed when she finds Pingu visiting the mayor’s office. However, it turns out that the whole thing was just an act created by Pingu to be able to reach the Mayor. Meanwhile, Alan gets attacked by a flying hitman but is saved in the nick of time by Nazuna.

