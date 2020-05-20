Trigger Studio has set some really high standards in the past with anime like ‘Kill la Kill‘ and ‘Gurren Lagann.’ With ‘Brand New Animal,’ the Studio has set the bar even higher. ‘BNA’ offers everything that you would expect from a Trigger anime—slambang action scenes, trippy visuals, and twisted yet intriguing characters. It is easily amongst the best anime offerings of this season and if you haven’t started watching it yet, you’re seriously missing out. That being said, if you have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of its upcoming episode.

BNA Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on May 27, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on May 28 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 8 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 8 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 7th episode of ‘BNA’, Michiru ends up meeting an albatross beastkin who tells her all about the issues that its community has been facing because of the restrictions on their flights. Michiru even suspects the Albatross of being a terrorist, but she later learns that it was merely an act it was pulling off to get in touch with the mayor. In the meantime, Alan Sylvasta, head of Sylvasta Pharmaceuticals, gets attacked by a flying hitman, but Nazuna manages to save him in the nick of time.

In the next episode, Alan will be impressed by Nazuna after she rescues him and this will further cement his support for her cult. He was previously a little apprehensive about providing refuge to the members of the cult but now he’ll give them his full support. In the meantime, to understand the motives of the hitman, Michiru and Shirou will head to the hospital. The previous episodes had also introduced a character named Yaba, who was one of the doctors Shirou had previously stopped.

Yaba will be visited by Silver Wolf priest Cliff Boris and it’ll come down to Michiru and Shirou to save him. As a result, Shirou will finally reveal his true form as the legendary wolf Ginrou and defeat Yaba. Right after this, Shirou’s origins as the legendary wolf Ginrou will be revealed, which will have something to do with the infamous beastkin of Nirvasyl.

