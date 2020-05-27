For all the Trigger fanboys and girls, ‘BNA: Brand New Animal’ is the prefect chaos of an anime that not only boasts an incredible animation style but also adopts a pretty intriguing storyline. And if you’re well-versed with Trigger’s anime by now, you’ll also be able to draw several parallels between ‘BNA’ and all the other previous installments of the studio, especially in context with its OSTs and bright color palette. That being said, for those who have been keeping themselves updated with the first season of ‘BNA’, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

BNA Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Trigger, directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the first six episodes of ‘Brand New Animal’ premiered on Netflix Japan on March 21, 2020. ‘Brand New Animal’ Episode 9 is scheduled to release on Fuji TV’s +Ultra on April 3, 2020 at 8:55 am PT (12:55 am on April 4 in Japan).

Where to Watch BNA Episode 9 English Dub Online?

As of now, the first six episodes of ‘BNA’ are only available on Netflix Japan. It will receive a worldwide Netflix release later this year.

Brand New Animal Episode 9 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In episode 8, after being rescued by Nazuna, Alan’s support for her cult is cemented. In the meantime, Michiru and Shirou visit his hitman in prison to find out more about his motives. While they are at it, Yaba, the doctor who Shirou had previously stopped, loses it when Silver Wolf priest Cliff Boris pays him a visit. Against Yaba’s overpowered state, Shirou is finally forced to unleash his true identity as the legendary wolf Ginrou to defeat Yaba. And as he had expected, he is able to do so successfully. But soon after this, Shirou gets extremely tired and takes some time off from work to recover. Meanwhile, Barbaray tells Michiru all about Shirou’s backstory and his origins as the legendary wolf Ginrou.

In episode 9, Shirou will use his investigative skills to deduce what happened to Yaba and what made him lose control. While he’s at it, Michiru will try to convince Nazuna that Ginrou is real. However, Nazuna will refuse to believe what she hasn’t seen with her won eyes. Later in the episode, Michiru will spot Nazuna heading into a medical facility, and out of panic, she’ll break into the facility. But she’ll eventually discover that Nazuna was only there to get an MRI scan. Soon, she’ll also learn that their beastkin was no accident but resulted from the Sylvasta Pharmaceutics blood transfusion mishap. She’ll also learn that although there wasn’t a cure for it all this while, Alan is now working with Nazuna to find a cure for their beastkin.

