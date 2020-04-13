‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, which is helmed by none other than the king of comedy, Chuck Lorre himself, is a comedic examination of the immigrant life in America. It revolves around a middle-aged businessman named Bob, who falls in love with a nurse called Abishola. But when Abishola does not reciprocate Bob’s approaches, the latter resolves to win her heart in spite of their vast cultural differences.

Owing to its fresh premise and a humorous portrayal of the issues faced by immigrants in the US, the show was extremely well-received by viewers. As a result, CBS gave the first season a back-order of an additional nine episodes. However, the run of the series has been sporadic, with the season going on multiple breaks. After airing the 20th episode on April 13, 2020, it appears that ‘Bob ❤️ Abishola’ has again decided to go on a hiatus. Read on to know when ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 1 episode 21 will release on tv screens.

Bob Hearts Abishola Episode 21 Release Date

On March 13, 2020, Warner Bros. Television suspended the production for additional episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola.’ Hence, the airdate of the next episode has been delayed. If we assume that the team will resume work by August 2020, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ episode 21 should release sometime in October 2020. There is also a good possibility that there may not be episode 21 and the show might directly jump to season 2.

Where to Watch Bob Hearts Abishola Episode 21 Online?

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ airs on CBS on Mondays at 8.30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT. And we see no reason why the show will ditch the existing timeslot whenever it decides to make a comeback. Therefore, with the help of a cable subscription, you can easily catch the latest episode as and when it airs on your tv screen. Episodes, after their tv premiere, are also available online on CBS’s official website.

There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Directv, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2: Future Prospects

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 1 premiered on September 23, 2019, and progressed to become one of the breakout hits for CBS. Its ratings are at par with the channel’s scripted average, averaging 6 million viewers per episode. And hence, it also received a full season nine episode ‘back end’ order. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl announced in a statement to THR:

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week. They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

Therefore, there is a strong chance of the show being renewed. But fans might have to wait a bit until the ongoing season airs its remaining episodes and for CBS to come up with an official confirmation. If renewed, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2 might release sometime in October 2020.

