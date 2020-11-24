In the second episode of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, titled, ‘Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers’, Kemi seeks Abishola’s support following an argument with Chukwuemeka. This serves as a hurdle to Abishola and Bob’s engagement celebration. On the other hand, Dottie offers Douglas a new job at MaxDot. You can read all about season 2 episode 2 in the recap section at the end of this article. Before that, here’s a look at the preview of season 2 episode 3.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2 episode 3 airs on November 30, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET/ PT and 7:30 pm CT on CBS. The third episode is called ‘Straight Outta Lagos’. New episodes are dropped weekly on Mondays and each episode has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Where To Stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ can be streamed for free on the official CBS website, 24 hours after the television premiere on cable TV. You can also catch the show online on CBS All Access. Viewers can buy or rent the latest episodes (or pre-order the entire season pass) on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNOW. Season 2 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is also available to stream on FuboTV (new episodes become available a day after they air on television).

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, Bob decides to celebrate his engagement with Abishola. We do know that in the premiere episode, Abishola accepts Bob’s proposal, only after rejecting him first. Then she pops the question and Bob says yes. Therefore, Bob plans an elaborate, romantic, and fancy dinner with his fiancee. However, the couple ends up at a coney stand, which had helped Bob navigate his tough times. On the other hand, Kofo meets up with Goodwin and confesses that he still cannot get over Christina, in spite of how she had treated him in Arizona.

Douglas speaks with Dottie and requests a promotion and a raise. But Dottie says that she will think about it only when Douglas is able to prove himself — by working on the shop floor for a minimum of one year. Meanwhile, Kemi is furious when Chukwuemeka informs her that he is taking his mum on a trip to Paris. Kemi believes that he should be taking his girlfriend instead. Aunt Olu then comes up with a proposal. She coerces Kemi into believing that in order to win over Chukwuemeka, she needs to act more like his mother.

Coming back to Bob and Abishola’s planned dinner date, an upset Kemi turns up to seek Abishola’s support. Hence, Abishola and Bob’s engagement celebrations come to a halt when Kemi tags along with Abishola and reaches her home. This is where Kemi confides in her Aunt Olu and Uncle Tunde. Olu and Tunde explain that Chukwuemeka’s mother, Ogechi, is known for having her way. And Kemi needs to “out-Ogechi” the lady in order to successfully navigate her relationship with Chukwuemeka.

