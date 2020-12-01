In the third episode of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2, titled, ‘Straight Outta Lagos’, Bob gears up to show off Abishola at his industry awards gala. However, he ruins the occasion when he does not allow his fiancee to speak for herself. Meanwhile, Douglas decides to fit in as one of the guys on the MaxDot warehouse floor by pairing up with Goodwin and Kofo. You can read all about season 2 episode 3 in the recap section at the end of this article. Before that, here’s a look at the preview of season 2 episode 4.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2 episode 4 airs on December 7, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET/ PT and 7:30 pm CT on CBS. New episodes are dropped weekly on Mondays and each episode has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is called ‘Camp Bananas’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “For the sake of Bob’s health, Bob and Abishola try reducing stress by taking a day off together; Christina is boss for the day at MaxDot; Gloria steps in to care for Dottie.”

Where To Stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ can be streamed for free on the official CBS website, 24 hours after the television premiere on cable TV. You can also catch the show online on CBS All Access. Viewers can buy or rent the latest episodes (or pre-order the entire season pass) on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNOW. Season 2 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is also available to stream on FuboTV (new episodes become available a day after they air on television).

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the second season’s premiere, we had seen how Bob Wheeler decides to take his relationship ahead by proposing to Abishola Adebambo. But Abishola declines the proposal in the beginning. She explains that legally she is still married in Nigeria. She is additionally coping up with the aftermath of the incident when her husband had abandoned her and her son Adebambo. However, she later realizes that she does want to be wedded to Bob. Abishola proposes and of course, Bob accepts. The couple gets engaged and is now preparing for new beginnings.

The second episode sees the couple celebrating their engagement, which gets cut short because of the arrival of Abishola’s friend Kemi, who is facing relationship troubles. In the third episode, ‘Straight Outta Lagos’, Bob decides to show off his fiancee at his industry awards gala. But matters become a bit complicated when he does not allow Abishola to speak for herself!

On the other hand, Douglas Wheeler tries to adjust with Goodwin and Kofo — as he embraces the role of a blue-collar guy on the warehouse floor. This is a continuation of Douglas’s efforts to earn the approval of his mom, Dottie Wheeler. He wants to be a part of the business and get a promotion. However, Dottie gives him an ultimatum. She will give him a promotion only if he can prove his worth!

