In the 4th episode of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2, titled, ‘Camp Bananas’, the titular protagonists go on a trip to reduce stress for the sake of Bob’s health. Christina takes up the boss’s duties at MaxDot for one day while Gloria offers to take care of Dottie You can read all about season 2 episode 4 in the recap section at the end of this article. Before that, here’s a look at the preview of season 2 episode 5.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2 episode 5 airs on December 14, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET/ PT and 7:30 pm CT on CBS. New episodes are dropped weekly on Mondays and each episode has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is called ‘Sleeping Next to an Old Boat’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Abishola worries that Bob’s privileged lifestyle is starting to rub off on Dele; a new robot vacuum brings Tunde joy but begins to make Olu feel insecure.”

Where To Stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ can be streamed for free on the official CBS website, 24 hours after the television premiere on cable TV. You can also catch the show online on CBS All Access. Viewers can buy or rent the latest episodes (or pre-order the entire season pass) on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNOW. Season 2 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is also available to stream on FuboTV (new episodes become available a day after they air on television).

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Bob takes a stress test at the hospital and the results are not so good. Abishola meets up with the Wheeler family and converses about some changes in Bob’s schedule to improve his health. Bob and Abishola then make a decision to take a day off in order to reduce some of the stress. However, they have different views on how to spend their leisurely time.

Meanwhile, now that Bob is not there for the day, Christina takes over the management duties of MaxDot. However, she soon becomes bossy. She even goes a step ahead and rubs her higher status in Douglas’ face — mocking her brother for his position in the company. She additionally calls Goodwin and Kofo “lounge losers.” Goodwin is visibly upset at the comment and complains that he has to suffer all this humiliation in spite of having a Master’s degree. Later, to boost employee morale, Christina and Douglas hire a coffee truck.

On the other hand, Kofo and Goodwin clean up Douglas’ office at Christina’s request. Here, they discover some of his pay stubs, which results in friction between the guys. Also, Gloria steps in to help with Dottie’s physical therapy sessions. They bond over their fond memories of Detroit’s former glorious days. Dottie is then compelled to reveal that her family was a part of the “white flight” to the suburbs.

