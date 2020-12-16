In the 5th episode of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2, titled, ‘Sleeping Next to an Old Boat’, Bob decides to get closer to Abishola’s son Dele. However, a difference in opinions causes Abishola to lash out at her fiance. However, Dottie eventually comes to the rescue and addresses the miscommunication. You can read all about season 2 episode 5 in the recap section at the end of this article. Before that, here’s a look at the preview of season 2 episode 6.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2 episode 6 airs on January 4, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET/ PT and 7:30 pm CT on CBS. The 6th episode is called ‘A Tight Ass is a Wonderful Thing’. The second season has gone on a winter back. It is expected to resume its original Wednesday schedule following its return next year.

Where To Stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ can be streamed for free on the official CBS website, 24 hours after the television premiere on cable TV. You can also catch the show online on CBS All Access. Viewers can buy or rent the latest episodes (or pre-order the entire season pass) on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNOW. Season 2 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is also available to stream on FuboTV (new episodes become available a day after they air on television).

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Episode five focuses on the growing bond between Bob Wheeler and his future stepson, Dele Adebambo. Dele is a bit skeptical in the beginning. He had overheard his mom Abishola Adebambo telling Bob to not “buddy” up to Dele. When Dele hears that Bob was given rewards every time he did well, the former is surprised. In another scene, Bob gives some of his things to Dele to win his approval.

Unfortunately, Abishola finds out about these transactions and she is not happy that Bob has given things to her son like records, as well as, a second monitor, and then a massage belt. Abishola returns everything to Bob and tells him that Dele is not in need of any of this stuff. She says that if spoiled, Dele might just end up like Bob’s brother and sister. Bob is upset that Abishola believes he has had such an easy life.

When Bob’s mom points out that he has faced more problems than he shows, the couple reconciles. Dottie explains that Bob had dropped out of college at the young age of 20 to run MaxDot after his father passed away. She also states how Bob had saved the family from ruin by working late hours. Although Abishola makes it up with Bob, she expresses her disappointment that he never said all these things by himself.

