In the 6th episode of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2, titled, ‘A Tight Ass is a Wonderful Thing’, Bob complains to Abishola that Kemi’s constant chattering is annoying. When Abishola conveys the same to Kemi, Bob gets irritated. Bob explains that there are some things one needs to keep to themselves so as to not start a fight. Abishola counters by asking Bob to reveal something that he has not told her in order to not make her angry. Meanwhile, Douglas commits a serious mistake at work while Goodwin starts doubting his own abilities as a manager. You can read all about season 2 episode 6 in the recap section at the end of this article. Before that, here’s a look at the preview of season 2 episode 7.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 2 episode 7 airs on January 18, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET/ PT and 7:30 pm CT on CBS. The 7th episode is called ‘The Wrong Adebambo’.

Where To Stream Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ can be streamed for free on the official CBS website, 24 hours after the television premiere on cable TV. You can also catch the show online on CBS All Access. Viewers can buy or rent the latest episodes (or pre-order the entire season pass) on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNOW. Season 2 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is also available to stream on FuboTV (new episodes become available a day after they air on television).

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Bob has now been driving both Kemi and Abishola to their workplace. Later, he confesses before Abishola in private that he finds Kemi extremely annoying. However, Abishola who doesn’t understand the concept of bitching, conveys everything to Kemi, leading to a huge fight at the cafeteria. Since Kemi is upset, Chewie refuses to serve Bob at the CVS. An angry Bob confronts Abishola about this entire turn of events. He tells her that sometimes one needs to hide things about the other so as to not start a fight.

This makes him wonder if he himself conceals things that he finds annoying about Abishola. Later, Kemi reaches the house with all her laundry and makes Bob wash and fold the clothes while advising him to be more Nigerian. Bob goes up to Abishola and says that he does not like it when she never spends the night in his house. Meanwhile, Douglas makes a costly blunder at work. He messes up an entire shipment of the wrong socks. When Goodwin covers up the mistake, he starts doubting his own capabilities as a manager. Finally, when Goodwin confronts Doug about his mistake, Doug confesses to Dottie, who explains that integrity is important but they should fake fire to get the insurance money.

Read More: Bob Hearts Abishola Filming Locations