‘Bob’s Burgers’, ranked among the top tv cartoons on primetime tv, is an adult animated sitcom, created by Loren Bouchard. The Fox series is centered around the Belcher family, consisting of parents Bob and Linda and their three kids Tina, Gene, and Louise. Together, they run the titular food joint. The fam resides on Ocean Avenue, a community by the seaside.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ has some characters, joining the Belchers, and making frequent appearances. We have Mort from the neighboring crematorium and a handyman named Teddy. Bob’s biggest rival in his business is Jimmy Pesto, the owner of Jimmy Pesto’s Pizzeria, which is located across the street. Since Jimmy is more successful, he often is a victim of Bob’s jealousy. Apart from helping their dad run the joint, Bob’s kids attend Wagstaff School. And we have multiple storylines revolving around his children as well.

While Tina is navigating her tough tween years, Gene wants to be a musician. Louise is fearless and is always cooking up trouble. Well, packed with multiple gimmicks and funny antics, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is currently one of the best comedies on tv. The Emmy-winning series had originally opened to modest reviews but eventually, across the seasons, it progressed to become a breakout hit. After spawning 10 incredible seasons, the show is now all slated to release its 11th iteration. And here is everything you need to know about its premiere episode.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 11 Episode 1 is slated to release on September 27, 2020, at 9 p.m ET/PT & 8 p.m CT on FOX.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Dream a Little Bob of Bob’. It follows Bob as he embarks on an epic adventure to locate a misplaced lockbox key. But everything takes place as a dream sequence of events. Tina faces problems in learning a hand-slapping song that everyone has mastered except her. And she is hell-bent on polishing her musical skills.

The 11th season also showcases multiple additional storylines. It has the show’s milestone 200th episode, ‘Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids’. As outlined by FOX, the story follows “three layers of guilt that pertain to a disastrous event…and music.” There is also be a pandemic-centered episode, ‘Worms of In-rear-ment’, which focuses on a pinworm epidemic.

Again, we finally explore the mysterious hotel at the end of the street as the kids decide to check out what is inside it. Bob additionally launches a new kitchen in ‘Copa-Bob-Bana’ while Linda’s parents make another appearance. Finally, the kids build a hamster slide to convince their parents to buy them a pet.

Where to Watch Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Bob’s Burgers’ season 11 episode 1 by tuning into FOX TV if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official FOX website. For cord-cutters, additional live-streaming options include Directv, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. You can also catch the already aired episodes on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (after purchase).

