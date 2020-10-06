‘Bob’s Burgers’ aired another classic Belcher episode this week. In ‘Worms of In-Rear-Ment’, which is the perfect title for episode 2, we see the kids getting affected by a pinworm invasion. In these pandemic times, we could not get an apter episode! What’s more? As usual, Linda starts doubting her parenting skills. But luckily for her, Bob comes to the rescue. Also, there is an interesting subplot of the kids creating a hamster slide. We will come to the details of the 2nd episode in our recap section. But before that, here is our preview for the next episode.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 11 Episode 3 is slated to release on October 11, 2020, at 9 p.m ET/PT & 8 p.m CT on FOX.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Copa-Bob-bana’. Its official synopsis, as outlined by Fox, goes as follows: “Bob agrees to be the temporary chef at the Fischoeders’ new nightclub; the kids decide to throw a party in the restaurant basement.”

Where to Watch Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Bob’s Burgers’ season 11 episode 3 by tuning into FOX TV if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official FOX website. For cord-cutters, additional live-streaming options include Directv, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. You can also catch the already aired episodes on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (after purchase).

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 sees Linda preparing to attend a symphony on their free concert night. She wishes that her family learns some cultural values. But unfortunately, the kids bring home pinworms as well as bad grades. Contagious as they are, the worms start affecting everyone in the fam. Linda tries her best to avoid contact and escape the worm invasion. She is desperate to get her family to the event. Eventually, she gets so frustrated that she starts questioning her parenting skills.

Finally, the patriarch Bob steps in to address the issue. And he takes a basic measure — get the required medicines from a nearby pharmacy. Here, he also has a conversation with an overly curious clerk. He then assures Linda that the kids are fine and she is not a bad mom. He explains that it is not always academics that matter. They have children who are exceptionally creative although they might get poor grades sometimes. After all, they are clever enough to have built a hamster slide out of cardboard tubes!

In fact, the whole hamster slide thing is one of the focal points of the series. We all recall, how as kids, we used to build creations out of discarded pieces. And this particular part of the storyline revokes that fond nostalgia. Moreover, in these pandemic times, parents who are struggling with homeschooling and indoor extracurricular activities can relate to the episode. However, the most hilarious scene is when Linda lands on the hamster slide and ends up destroying it!

