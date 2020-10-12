‘Bob’s Burgers’ aired another classic Belcher episode this week. In ‘Copa-Bob-bana’, Bob decides to take up the temporary position of a chef at the Fischoeders’ new nightclub. The kids then get this idea to throw a party in the restaurant’s basement. We will come to the details of the 3rd episode in our recap section. But before that, here is our preview for the next episode.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 11 Episode 4 is slated to release on October 18, 2020, at 9 p.m ET/PT & 8 p.m CT on FOX.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Heartbreak Hotel-oween’. Its official synopsis, as outlined by Fox, goes as follows: “Louise’s plan to get revenge on Halloween for a candy transgression hits a snag when the Belcher kids meet a mysterious elderly woman at a hotel; Linda and a very squeamish Bob donate blood at a vampire-themed bloodmobile.”

Where to Watch Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Bob’s Burgers’ season 11 episode 4 by tuning into FOX TV if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official FOX website. For cord-cutters, additional live-streaming options include Directv, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. You can also catch the already aired episodes on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (after purchase).

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, Mr. Fischoeder and his brother Felix request Bob to join their basement jazz bar and storage units as a temporary chef. A skeptical Bob refuses at the beginning. However, when he is offered a sum equaling his first month’s rent as salary, only for ‘opening night’ itself, he immediately agrees. Meanwhile, the kids check out a metal tub that is being carried by Teddy to the dump. Louise wants to use it as a pool. But she needs the handyman’s help in shifting it to the alley. The tub is finally placed in the basement.

Louise tells the handyman that the pool is a “swimiversary” present for her parents. Once the entire fam arrives at Jazz-aret, Bob is immediately taken by the fancy setting of the kitchen. Linda manages to impress Mr. Fischoeder with her expert skills in duet skills. She even secures a spot for herself in his performance of “I Like Bananas”. Everything appears to be going at a smooth pace.

Unfortunately, Bob eventually finds out that Mr. Fischoeder is just humoring his brother at the moment. Mr. Fischoeder believes that his brother will soon lose interest in the nightclub project within the next couple of days. Inside the restaurant, the Belcher kids are seen partying at the pool. But in the midst of all the action, the tub starts to leak. However, toward the end, their parents, Linda and Bob, pitch in to save the club from a sewage explosion and all the unnecessary jazz music. In the concluding part, the kids are seen merrily swimming in their DIY pool.

Read more: Best Shows Like Bob’s Burgers