11. I Love Dick (2016-2017)

Considering its sexually suggestive title, ‘I Love Dick’ surely does not fail to deliver. The series centers around the life of an artist-cum-filmmaker called Chris (Kathryn Hahn) who moves to Marfa, Texas for her husband’s fellowship work, and soon falls for the fellowship sponsor Dick (Kevin Bacon). Chris keeps her feelings to herself initially and writes sexually suggestive letters for Dick which she keeps to herself. ‘I Love Dick’ is essentially about people following their passions which makes them come to certain junctures in life they might not be prepared for. Sex and nudity are aplenty in this series. Here, they have avoided using the voyeuristic glimpse as is done in most cases when depicting sex scenes onscreen. Instead, the show explores the chemistry between the two characters when performing the act.

10. Four More Shots Please (2019-)

Amazon Prime’s Indian original series ‘Four More Shots Please‘ is a story about four new-age Indian women and their several ups and downs in life as they try to live independently while being a constant source of support to each other. Sayani Gupta, Gurbani Judge, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo play the four girls in question. Each of these girls represents at least one social pressure Indian women have to go through. For example, Damini (Gupta) fails to manage her work and personal life due to constant misunderstandings with her boyfriend. Umang (Judge), a bisexual, is constantly dumped by her girlfriends who cannot be serious about their relationships with her due to societal pressures. You will get a feeling that ‘Four More Shots’ is trying too hard at times to be more progressive than it actually is. Sex for these women always becomes the symbol of liberty, as it is still a taboo topic to discuss publicly in India. The sex scenes in ‘Four More Shots’ sometimes look quite forced.

9. The Affair (2014-)

Having a family requires equal participation from both partners, and whenever there is not an equal amount of commitment from both sides, problems are bound to occur. This is exactly what happens in the families of Noah, a teacher, and Alison, a waitress. The two of them hit it off one night at the restaurant where Alison works. Soon their affair starts taking a toll on their personal lives and the relationships they share with other members of their families, including their spouses. It is the aftermath of this affair that is dealt with in this series. Ruth and Alison are involved in most of the sex scenes we see in the show. Interestingly enough, sex scenes in ‘The Affair‘ never separate themselves from the narrative, as sometimes important revelations might happen right in the middle of the act.

8. Californication (2007-2014)

When a writer suffers from a writer’s block, you might think he has to concentrate even more on his work if he wants to pull himself out of the situation, right? Well, you’re wrong, as far as the leading character of the series ‘Californication’ goes. Hank Moody, instead, has hit the bottle and started bedding girls. Hank never once addresses his own problems. He says he cannot write because the hedonistic lifestyle of LA is preventing him from concentrating. Hank also blames his separation from his girlfriend for causing the issue, when it was actually because of his questionable loyalty to her that she had to leave. It is Hank’s debauchery which becomes the central theme of ‘Californication’. He hooks up with a number of women throughout the series and these lead to some rather raunchy scenes. We see Hank sleeping with his students, the dean of a university, an underage girl, and even the lawyer who is fighting a case of statutory rape for him.

7. American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story (2017-)

No other man in history has come in close contact with as many supermodels as Hugh Hefner. The founder of the Playboy magazine is the cultural symbol of sexual liberation in America, and those who know about his life can attest to the fact that his personal life is as colorful as the magazine itself. This Amazon Prime original series uses photographs, archival footage, and re-enactments of many aspects of Hefner’s life to give us a picture of the man behind the myth. Though there is no sex scene in this series, it is the gorgeous female company our series’ protagonist finds himself in which validates the show’s position on this list. ‘American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story’ shows us how a man single-handedly shaped America’s sexual fantasies for decades.

6. Girls (2012-2017)

‘Girls’, an HBO original series created by and starring Lena Dunham, is the story of four girls in their mid-20s who are not yet sure what they want from life. The central character of the series, Hannah, is an aspiring writer who believes she can take up the profession without penning a single word. The series explores the friendship between these girls and the problems they face as they try to take responsibility for their lives. Sex and nudity is a highly important aspect of this series. The four friends in question are completely different individuals, and their personalities get revealed in their sex scenes. Dunham has even been criticized by a certain section of the media for appearing nude on ‘Girls’ on several occasions. Be that as it may, ‘Girls’ is a huge fan-favorite and has also bagged the 2013 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

5. Sex And The City (1998-2004)

One of the most famous comedy-drama shows of all time, ‘Sex And The City‘ is the brainchild of Darren Star. The series follows the lives of four women who go through various ups and downs in their ever-happening sex lives while maintaining a strong friendship among themselves. There are several storylines which run parallelly in the series, and deals with topics related in one way or the other to sex. And as far as depicting sexual activities, the series follows a no-nudity policy, but the performances by the actors and the atmosphere created by the makers are enough to make the temperature soar. ‘Sex And The City’ has had an enormous impact on pop culture as far as the depiction of women’s sexual desires on television goes. The series is regarded by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

4. Secret Diary Of A Call Girl (2007-2011)

‘Secret Diary Of A Call Girl’ is based on a series of blog posts written by the pseudonymous writer Belle de Jour about her life. The story centers around a character called Hannah Baxter, a university student living in London who also works as a call girl. It naturally is a daunting task to maintain two identities, and we witness how Hannah’s professional and personal lives constantly keep colliding. Being a show about a call girl, sex is a mainstay of this series. Hannah finds herself in various situations while on her job as she tries to fulfill the fantasies of her clientele. Besides the sex, watch the series for the compelling drama that it is. Interestingly, London itself becomes a very important part of the series’ layered narrative.

3. Strictly Sexual: The Series (2011)

This series was created in 2011 based on the independent film of the same name which released in 2018. ‘Strictly Sexual: The Series’ centers around the lives of two modern women and their romantic/sexual adventures. The story starts when one of the two leading women finds a man she can have sex without any attachments and the other one meets a girl with an intention to follow a similar path. However, as time progresses, the two couples get closer to each other, and what had started as something strictly sexual, becomes something quite heartfelt and romantic. The series does boast of some brilliantly shot sex scenes, but also speaks of a far more important truth about love and life which should compel you to give it a shot.

2. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the most brilliant voices in the world of comedy. She created ‘Fleabag‘, which is now being considered by many to be a masterpiece on the same level as Ricky Gervais‘ ‘The Office‘. Besides being the writer-creator, Waller-Bridge also plays the eponymous leading character in this series. Fleabag is a woman in her early 30s who is extremely assertive about her own self and her feelings about others. She does not hesitate to speak her mind, and even does so while trying to satisfy her ferocious sexual appetite. Funnily enough, Fleabag breaks the fourth wall while having anal and describes the act directly to the viewers. ‘Fleabag’ is nothing like you’ve ever seen, and is so fresh in its appeal and approach to comedy that it will surely remain a benchmark for generations to come.

1. The L Word (2004-2009)

If you want to watch a show that depicts the lives of modern homosexual women, then ‘The L Word’ must be your pick. The show depicts the romantic and sexual lives of several women who are either lesbians or bisexuals. The central character of the series is Jenny. It is from her perspective that we get introduced to the ensemble cast whose stories the show later picks on. Jenny meets a number of lesbian women when she moves from Chicago to LA. They have such a huge impact on her world view and perceptions about herself that Jenny begins to question whether she is the heterosexual woman she’s always believed herself to be. The series has a number of steamy sex scenes, mostly between women. We must applaud the efforts of the makers of ‘The L Word’ as this was the first time that bold lesbian relationships were depicted in mainstream television.

