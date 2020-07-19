Adapted from a manga series of the same name, ‘Boruto’ is the spin-off/sequel of the long-running renowned shounen ‘Naruto.’ So far, with over 150 episodes, ‘Boruto’ hasn’t been able to come in par with its predecessor. It is an enjoyable anime nonetheless. Moreover, it also comes with brief moments where it is almost reminiscent of ‘Naruto.’ And that’s the reason why every ‘Naruto’ fan should certainly check it out. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 158 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 156 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 158, titled “The Man Who Disappeared,” is scheduled to release on July 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 158 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Naruto was once a defiant young boy, who dreamt of being the Hokage someday. Even when pretty much everyone in his village looked down on him, he went out of his comfort zone to prove what he’s truly made of. Years later, he is now finally living his dream—He is Hokage of Green Leaf Village. Speaking of the village, almost everything about it has now changed. What was once a typical village has now evolved into somewhat of a metropolitan city.

Naruto and his men take it upon themselves to protect their village from external evil threats and also try to maintain peace with their neighbors. But as much as Naruto loves what he does, he is forced to stay away from his family for several days straight. While he and his men do their best to keep the village safe, a new generation of shinobi starts stepping forward to helm any future responsibilities of protecting the village. Among these younger shinobi, Naruto son, Boruto, happens to be a child prodigy. But despite having remarkable skills, Boruto is weighed down by his ego and his relentless defiance towards his father. Naruto’s long term absence from home further taints their relationship.

When a new evil threat being to brew in the outskirts of the village, Boruto and his friends set out to destroy it before it harms anyone who’s close to them. By doing this, they not only protect the people of their village but also set themselves on the right path to make a name for themselves. As for Boruto, he learns a lot more from these adventures than he had initially anticipated.

Read More: One Piece Episode 934