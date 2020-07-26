Although the characters are all pretty much the same, ‘Naruto’ is arguably better than ‘Boruto.’ Even so, ‘Boruto’, too, has moments where it turn out to be as good as, if not better, than ‘Naruto.’ So for anyone who’s looking for an anime that can satiate one’s need for more of ‘NAruto’, this one perfectly fits the bill. With that said, for those who have been following ‘Boruto’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Boruto Episode 159 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 156 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 159, titled “The Hashirama Cell,” is scheduled to release on August 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 159 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Naruto, as we previously knew him, was somewhat of a prodigy but very defiant towards others. He dreamt of being Hokage someday and was often looked down up for having such big dreams. But after all these years, now that he’s all grown up in ‘Boruto,’ he has finally proved himself by becoming the Hokage of the Green Leaf Village. Just like him and others around him, even the village has gone through a major transformation. In fact, it does not even look like a village anymore—it’s more like a metropolitan city.

Although Naruto now has everything he could have asked for, his life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. With his team of shinobi, he is forced to spend days away from his family just to make sure that his village his safe. While he and his men relentlessly work just to protect the village, a new generation of shinobi start stepping up in the village. These shinobi are as noble as their forefathers and are willing to do everything that they can to contribute to their village. Among them is a young boy named Boruto, Naruto’s own son. Just like his father, he, too, is a prodigy but his ego and his defiance towards rules is what weighs him down. Naruto’s absence from home further damages their relationship.

Then comes a time when a new evil force starts lurking all around the village. When Boruto and his friends learn about it, they take it upon themselves to protect their village from it. Along the way, Boruto learns a lot more about power and responsibility that he had initially anticipated.

