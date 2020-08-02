While some anime viewers can’t help but compare ‘Boruto’ with ‘Naruto,’ others appreciate it for what it offers. Well regardless of what you think about it, you cannot deny that there are moments when it even manages to outshine ‘Naruto.’ With that said, for those who have been following ‘Boruto’ all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Boruto Episode 160 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Boruto‘, which is a direct sequel of ‘Naruto Shippuden‘, premiered on April 5, 2017, and has aired 156 episodes so far. ‘Boruto’ Episode 160, titled “To The Land of Silence,” is scheduled to release on August 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 160 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Viewers in the United States can stream its English dubbed version on Viz Media. Viewers from Australia and New Zealand can watch it on AnimeLab.

Boruto Spoilers

Fans of ‘Naruto’ will very remember that he was once a rebellious kid who often played silly pranks on others. His gimmicks were never accepted by the people around him and on top of that, most people even looked down on him when he dreamed of being the Hokage of Green Leaf village one day. After all these years, Naruto is finally the Hokage of Green Leaf Village and is living his dream. Even the village isn’t the same anymore—it has gone through a major catharsis over the years. From being very underdeveloped to becoming somewhat of a metropolis, Green Leaf has come really far.

Naruto has everything he wanted. But even after that, being the Hokage isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. He and his men spend several days away from their families just to make sure that the villagers are safe from external threats. Along with that, they also ensure that they have peaceful relationships with their neighboring villages. While they’re at it, back the village, a new generation of shinobi starts stepping up to pick on the challenging task of protecting the village. Among these young warriors is Naruto’s own son, Boruto, who is not only a prodigy like his father but has also inherited his careless attitude. He also hates the fact that he often associated with his father’s fame and success and wishes to make a name for himself.

The right opportunity for Boruto arrives when he and his friends discover that an evil force is brewing around their village. As future shinobis, they take it upon themselves to protect their village. Along the way, they also end up learning some very crucial lessons.

Read More: All Naruto Characters Ranked